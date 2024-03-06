Top 10 NBA Players With Most Social Media Followers in 2024

NBA players rapidly ascend to global fame levels, becoming celebrities in their own right with a massive social media fan base. However, just like in any sphere of life, the popularity level varies among NBA players.

Being a renowned NBA player encompasses more than just spectacular performance on the court - it also extends to their significant digital footprints on social media platforms such as Instagram and Twitter.

Stars like LeBron, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant are the most popular NBA on social media. These players profoundly influenced the sport, earning widespread appreciation for their remarkable talents and feats.

Let's explore the most socially engaging NBA players of 2024, ranking the top 10 based on their Instagram follower count as of March 2024.

10. Paul George: 10.2 Million (ygtrece)

Paul Clifton Anthony George, known as "PG-13," plays professional basketball for the Los Angeles Clippers in the NBA (@ygtrece on Instagram and @Yg_Trece on Twitter).

He has approximately 10.2 million followers on Instagram and around 2.4 million followers on Twitter.

9. Chris Paul: 11.8 Million (cp3)

Chris Paul, with 11.8 million followers on Instagram, is active on social media platforms. He can be found on Instagram at @CP3.

Paul, known as one of the best point guards in NBA history, has a strong fan base across the country.

His recent Instagram posts after games, such as those following the Warriors-Nets and Warriors-Suns games, have attracted significant attention and engagement from fans and the media.

8. Kevin Durant: 13.4 Million (easymoneysniper)

Kevin Durant is known for his social media presence, especially on Twitter, where he has around 20.9 million followers (handle: KDTrey5). He has 13.4M followers on Insta, where he goes by easymoneysniper.

Durant enjoys interacting with fans and sharing his thoughts openly, despite having faced personal attacks in the past.

He has evolved in his approach to handling online interactions and finds joy in engaging with fans on social media.

7. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 16.2 Million (giannis_an34)

Giannis Antetokounmpo, a global superstar with approximately 16.2 million Instagram followers, is known for his personable nature and his use of social media to connect with fans worldwide.

As a prominent Nike athlete, he also boasts numerous brand endorsements.

On social media, Giannis has been involved in various instances that have garnered attention, such as his public criticism of the equipment manager following poor team performance, sparking discussions and reactions online.

Despite his fame and success, Giannis is renowned for his humble personality and strong family values, as highlighted in a biography that chronicles his journey to becoming a two-time NBA MVP and NBA Defensive Player of the Year.

6. Klay Thompson: 17.2 Million (klaythompson)

Klay Thompson commands a substantial social media following, with over 17.1 million followers, positioning him as one of the most followed NBA players.

Despite a hiatus from social media, his return to the spotlight attracted significant attention, as evidenced by his pregame introduction at Chase Center, which amassed 22 million views on the NBA's Instagram account alone.

Furthermore, Thompson boasts approximately 1.8 million followers on Twitter. His interaction with fans and active presence on social media underscore his popularity and influence in the basketball community.

5. Lonzo Ball: 18.3 Million (zo)

Lonzo Ball, who plays for the Chicago Bulls, has been sidelined since 2022 due to a left knee injury that required surgery.

Despite this setback, he maintains a strong presence on social media, particularly on Instagram, where fans can follow him under the handle @zo.

At 26 years old, Lonzo plans to return to the court after completing his surgeries. He also has an active Twitter account with the username @ZO2_.

4. Kyrie Irving: 19.8 Million (kyrieirving)

Kyrie Irving, who ranks fourth on our list, is known for his controversial beliefs and social media posts that keep followers engaged.

Despite facing challenges, such as having his account suspended in the past, Irving remains active on Instagram.

He boasts a substantial following of 19.8 million and engages with fans through tweets and Instagram live sessions during his breaks from playing. Find him on Twitter at @KyrieIrving.

3. Russell Westbrook: 23.1 Million (russwest44)

Russell Westbrook's dynamic playing style and influential fashion sense keep him ranked among the top three most popular NBA players, even as his MVP days become more distant.

Despite his limited social media presence with only 25 posts and approximately 23.1 million followers, Westbrook tends to steer clear of social media controversies.

He engages with fans on Instagram and Twitter through his @RussWest44 account and maintains a presence on Facebook using his name.

2. Stephen Curry: 56.3 Million (stephencurry30)

Stephen Curry, known for his exceptional three-point shooting, has transformed basketball. He is currently the second-most followed NBA player, with over 56.3 million followers.

On his social media platforms, @StephCurry30 on Instagram and Twitter and his name on Facebook, he shares about his brand deals, game clips, and photos, including pictures with his wife and kids.

Despite facing criticism for his stance against affordable housing in his locale, Stephen Curry managed to avoid most social media scandals.

Recently, Stephen Curry announced on social media that he and his wife Ayesha Curry are expecting their fourth child together, adding to their joy and excitement. The couple already has three children: daughters Riley and Ryan, and son Canon.

1. LeBron James: 159 Million (kingjames)

LeBron James tops the list with a staggering 159 million followers, holding an unparalleled position as the most followed NBA player.

Despite 'The Decision' once sparking polarized responses, he has faced scarce controversy over his two-decade-long career, and this has not significantly affected his standing.

Fans can follow him on Instagram and Twitter under the @KingJames handle, with his Facebook page simply being his name.

Recently, LeBron James posted about making history by becoming the first NBA player to score 40,000 career points, achieved during a game against the Denver Nuggets, solidifying his position as one of the greatest basketball players of all time.

