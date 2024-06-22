Top 10 NBA Trade Rumors: Brandon Ingram To Sacramento Kings, Jimmy Butler To…?

As soon as the 2024 NBA Finals concluded, the NBA trade season kicked off with a notable trade: Alec Caruso going to Oklahoma City Thunder and in exchange Chicago Bulls receiving Josh Giddey.

This marked the beginning of what promises to be an eventful offseason with potential for many exciting trades. Here's a comprehensive guide to the top 10 trades that could shape the league, according to strong rumors:

10. Charlotte Hornets eye Ben Simmons:

According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, the Charlotte Hornets engaged in discussions about a potential trade involving Miles Bridges for Ben Simmons in February. As per Fischer, both teams are likely to revisit the same trade in upcoming days and we could see Simmons in Charlotte.

It would be quite a spectacle to witness the dynamic duo of Miles Bridges and Mikal Bridges playing together in Brooklyn. On the other hand, there is a certain level of intrigue surrounding the potential combination of Ben Simmons and LaMelo Ball in Charlotte.

9. New York Knicks trading Mitchell Robinson?

New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson could potentially be traded, Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reports. The Knicks have been in contact with other teams regarding the possibility of moving Robinson. This development comes as German center Isaiah Hartenstein is expected to remain in New York.

Hartenstein has been receiving significant playing time and has been noted for his high-energy style of play. Fischer's sources suggest that there are several starting-caliber big men available for trade, indicating a competitive market for players in Robinson's position.

8. Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler in trade market?

The Utah Jazz are reportedly considering trading young center Walker Kessler. Kessler is highly regarded for his shot-blocking abilities as he remains on a cost-effective rookie contract for two more seasons.

Despite his defensive skills, the Jazz saw more success last season with Kessler coming off the bench, largely due to compatibility issues with John Collins, another big man lacking outside shooting. Reports suggest Kessler could draw significant interest from teams aiming to improve before the upcoming 2024 NBA Draft.

7. Lauri Markkanen could be traded, but the cost will be high

Lauri Markkanen finds himself in a situation similar to Mikal Bridges in Brooklyn, where both can thrive as a secondary star alongside another superstar player but struggle to lead a team to the postseason on their own. Many teams have expressed interest in acquiring Markkanen, given his unique skill set as a 7-foot shooter.

However, Danny Ainge is known for valuing his star players highly, and is likely to demand a substantial package to part ways with Markkanen. Reports suggest that acquiring Markkanen could require offering at least four first-round draft picks along with salary considerations. Despite the high asking price, Markkanen's ability to stretch the floor with his shooting makes him an attractive target for numerous teams looking to bolster their roster.

6. Chicago Bulls offered Zach LaVine to 15 teams

The trade involving Alex Caruso has been finalized, however, it seems that the Bulls haven't made much progress in their attempts to trade LaVine. The absence of a valuable asset like Caruso makes it more challenging for them to execute their strategy of moving LaVine. Although LaVine is a talented shooting guard with a high scoring ability, his expensive contract and injury history in recent seasons add complexity to the situation.

The Sacramento Kings and Philadelphia 76ers are potential landing spots for LaVine, but no concrete deals are in place as of yet.

Despite talking to as many as 15 NBA teams, the Bulls still haven't found a trade that satisfies both parties.

5. Los Angeles Lakers revisiting Dejounte Murray trade

According to Shams Charania, the Lakers are considering revisiting trade discussions for Dejounte Murray, as mentioned on the Pat McAfee Show. Murray was linked with the Lakers previously in January 2024 when they expressed interest in him as their preferred point guard option.

However, a trade didn't materialize then due to the Lakers' commitment to D'Angelo Russell. Now, with renewed interest, the Lakers may explore options to acquire Murray, potentially through a sign-and-trade involving Russell and draft picks. This move would signify the Lakers' aggressive pursuit to bolster their roster, addressing their point guard needs with Murray's skills and versatility on both ends of the floor.

4. Cleveland Cavaliers' guard Darius Garland linked to 8 teams

According to Cleveland-based journalist Evan Dammarell, several NBA teams have shown interest in Darius Garland, the young guard known for his shooting, ball-handling skills, and composure on offense.

In the Eastern Conference, if Garland were to seek a move, potential suitors include the Orlando Magic, Brooklyn Nets, Washington Wizards, and Toronto Raptors. These teams are seen as viable destinations should Garland express a preference for staying in the East. Expanding to the Western Conference, sources indicate that the San Antonio Spurs, Minnesota Timberwolves, Utah Jazz, and New Orleans Pelicans are also interested in acquiring Garland.

These teams view Garland as a valuable asset due to his ability to contribute significantly on offense with his scoring and playmaking abilities. Garland, a former lottery pick, has shown steady improvement since entering the NBA and was an All-Star in 2022. As trade talks evolve, these teams could present Cleveland with enticing offers to acquire Garland's services.

3. Brandon Ingram linked with the Sacramento Kings, Philadelphia 76ers, and Houston Rockets

Amid the rise of young talents like Trey Murphy and Herb Jones in New Orleans, and the Pelicans’ aim to build around Zion Williamson, many consider that Pelicans could trade Ingram to acquire additional depth.

According to Chris Hynes of Bleacher Report and Evan Sidery of ForbesSports, Brandon Ingram is likely to get traded in the offseason. The Sacramento Kings are actively seeking to bolster their roster with an impact wing player, and Ingram suits their needs. Reports indicate that the Kings are closely monitoring Ingram's situation and consider him a primary target.

Sacramento Kings has made the No. 13 overall pick in the draft along with players like Kevin Huerter and Harrison Barnes available in trade talks. They can sweeten the deal further by including a future unprotected first-round pick or defensive guard Davion Mitchell to entice the Pelicans.

Additionally, the Houston Rockets have also shown interest in acquiring Ingram, who would fit perfectly alongside explosive guard Jalen Green and center Alperen Sengun. Rockets can potentially offer an appealing package centered around their #3 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

2. Paul George to opt in and demand trade?

According to Brian Windhorst, Paul George of the Los Angeles Clippers may opt into his current contract and subsequently request a trade to his preferred destination. Windhorst reports that the Clippers have been hesitant to meet George's contract demands, leading to uncertainty about his future with the team.

Should George decide to change teams, the scenario would likely involve him opting into his existing contract rather than entering free agency outright. This approach would allow him to facilitate a trade to a team of his choosing, rather than solely relying on teams with available salary cap space to sign him outright.

1. Jimmy Butler part of a blockbuster trade?

The Jimmy Butler trade has been a topic of discussion among rival executives for the past several months, according to Howard Beck of The Ringer.

Butler, who is approaching 35 years old and has endured significant wear and tear throughout his career, is reportedly on the verge of being traded. Numerous teams, including the Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Clippers and Philadelphia 76ers, are expected to express interest in acquiring Butler.