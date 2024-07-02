With another NHL season completed a few days ago, it was the perfect time of the year for franchises to look out for free agents. Moreover, with the league's salary cap increasing from $83.5 million to $88 million this year, numerous players became available for selection this season.

All 32 NHL teams officially took the opportunity to sign the best talent in their squad. Since most of the deals have been locked as of now, here are the top 10 NHL free agents one must watch out for the upcoming season.

Also Read: What Is a Qualifying Offer in NHL?

Top 10 NHL free agents to look for in 2024

Sam Reinhart

Sam Reinhart had a decent last season. He participated in 82 games and was able to produce 57 goals and 94 points. As with the latest development, the 28-year-old player has been re-signed by the Florida Panthers to an eight-year deal, for a reportedly $8.625 million per year.

Jake Guentzel

Jake Guentzel played his last season with the Carolina Hurricanes. He produced 30 goals and 77 points in 67 games with them. The free agent has recently been traded to the Tampa Bay Lightning who subsequently re-signed him to a seven-year contract, for reportedly $9 million average.

Steven Stamkos

Steven Stamkos had quite a nice season with the Tampa Bay Lightning. The 34-year-old played 79 games and was able to produce 40 goals and 81 points. As for the next few seasons, he will be with the Nashville Predators after being signed by them for four years for reportedly $8 million per year.

Advertisement

Brandon Montour

Brandon Montour’s last season was with the Florida Panthers but his number wasn’t quite amazing with them since the player had an offseason surgery. Nevertheless, one can not overlook his 73 points in 2022-23. The Seattle Kraken has now signed the player for a seven-year deal, reportedly $7.14 million per year.

Brady Skjei

The Carolina Hurricanes Defenseman Brady Skjei played in 80 games last season. Unfortunately, his stats were not stunning as he produced only 13 goals and 47 points. Nonetheless, the 30-year-old has now joined forces with the Nashville Predators for a seven-year deal, reportedly $7 million annually.

Jonathan Marchessault

Jonathan Marchessault is another free agent to join the Nashville Predators with a five-year contract deal. The 33-year-old had scored 42 goals and 69 points last season. The Predators signed him for a reportedly $5.5 million annually.

Elias Lindholm

Vancouver Canucks forward Elias Lindholm has now been signed by the Boston Bruins for a reportedly $7.75 million per year deal for five years. The 29-year-old produced 15 goals and 44 points last season.

Advertisement

Patrick Kane

Patrick Kane has been playing with the Detroit Red Wings since last November. He is now re-signed by the squad even for another season after he recorded 20 goals and 47 points in 50 games. According to sources, Kane will earn $4 million, with another potential $2.5 million in incentives.

Matt Duchene

The Dallas Stars forward Matt Duchene produced 25 goals and 65 points last season. The 33-year-old player will play the upcoming season with the same squad, reportedly for 3 million.

Teuvo Teravainen

Teuvo Teravainen’s last season saw him score 25 goals and 53 points in 76 games with the Carolina Hurricanes. However, now the Chicago Blackhawks have signed Teräväinen to a three-year deal, reportedly for $5.4 million average.

With some of the players sticking to the same team while others moving to another, it would be intriguing to see how each of the franchises performs in the 2024-2025 season.

Also Read: NHL And Fanatics Reveal New Jerseys For 2024-25 Season After MLB Controversy; Here's What They Look Like