Top 10 Richest WWE Wrestlers in 2024

WWE is undoubtedly the most prominent professional wrestling product on the globe. Vince McMahon was the mind behind the business, who envisioned that sports entertainment would be a futuristic thing. Soon, with innovations and experiments, WWE turned the business of professional wrestling from a territorial entertainer to a global phenomenon.

In 2024, WWE is a billion-dollar industry and has made some of the biggest superstars on the globe today, from Hulk Hogan, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, John Cena, and many more. Their superstars are well-known all around the world and are respected.

WWE is not only the most extensive professional wrestling, but also every pro-wrestler wants to get into the juggernaut to make a great living. WWE pays their talents greatly, and stars earn millions. In this article, we will be peeking at the top ten richest WWE superstar who started their journey in WWE and are now enjoying luxurious lives.

10 Richest WWE Wrestlers

1. Vince McMahon - Vince McMahon was the mind behind WWE. Evil Boss worked for almost four decades in the world of professional wrestling and transformed it into the global juggernaut it is today. McMahon played multiple roles in WWE, from being a commentator, booker, and promoter. He even played a negative role on screen and has even wrestled a couple of times.

In the year 2022, Viince McMahon sold WWE to Endeavor. Currently, McMahon is battling his battles as he is tangled in a serious lawsuit. According to a report by Celebrity Net Worth, Vince McMahon's estimated net worth is around $3.2 billion.

2. The Rock - The Brahma Bull, The Final Boss, the Most electrifying man in sports entertainment. People know this man with multiple names, Dwyane “The Rock” Johnson, is undeniably one of the most entertaining WWE wrestlers of all time. He was at the peak of his career when he decided to leave the world of professional wrestling and made a risky transition into the world of acting.

The Rock managed to succeed big time and is currently one of the biggest stars in Hollywood who has been part of some of the biggest projects. According to a report by Celebrity Net Worth, The Rock has an estimated net worth of $800 million.

3. Stephanie McMahon - Stephanie Maria McMahon Levesque is a fourth-generation wrestling promoter of her family. She is the daughter of Vince McMahon and the wife of legendary WWE superstar, and now CCO of the company Triple H, Million Dollar Princess is best known for her business contribution and her heel authority gimmick on television.

According to a report by Celebrity Net Worth, her estimated Net Worth is around $250 million.

4. Triple H - Former WWE champion The Game Triple H is regarded as one of the biggest superstars in the company. He had multiple five-star matches, and every fan still remembers the end-of-an-era match between Triple H and Undertaker.

After Vince McMahon’s departure from the business Triple H evolved the man behind the WWE’s product in 2024, and he was given the post of Chief Content Officer. According to a report by Celebrity Net Worth, Triple H’s estimated net worth is around $250 million.

5. John Cena - Former 16-time WWE champion Leader of Cenation, John Cena is one of the biggest babyface superstars of all time. He was the first major star in WWE to grab the eyeballs of the younger fanbase. This year at WWE Money in the Bank 2024, Cena shocked the world when he announced his retirement. According to a report by Celebrity Net Worth, John Cena has an estimated net worth of $80 million.

6. Stone Cold Steve Austin - Name of Steve Austin will always be remembered as the most rebellious WWE champion of all time. He is one of the biggest reasons behind the success of WWE in the Attitude Era. His rivalry with The Rock and Vince McMahon is, to date, one of the best feuds in the history of professional wrestling.

According to a report by Celebrity Net Worth, Stone Cold Steve Austin has an estimated net worth of $30 million.

7. Hulk Hogan - Former WWE champion Hulk Hogan is regarded as the first face of the professional wrestling industry. Hulk Hogan ended up becoming the first pop star in the industry. According to a report by Celebrity Net Worth, Hogan has an estimated net worth of $25 million.

8. Stacy Keibler - Ex-WWE diva Stacy Keibler is a retired professional wrestling superstar, dancer, actor, and model. She is best known for spreading glamour throughout her WWE run. According to a report by Celebrity Net Worth, Stacy Keibler has a net worth of $25 million.

9. Chris Jericho - Lion Heart Chris Jericho of the best technical superstar WWE ever had off and on-screen Jericho was best on the mic, Jericho has managed to capture multiple titles in WWE, and currently, he is in AEW.

According to a report by Celebrity Net Worth, Chris Jericho has an estimated net worth of $18 million.

10. The Undertaker - The Deadman needs no introduction. Some superstars are popular because they were in WWE, but there are few names who made WWE. The Undertaker is one of those few names. The gimmick of Deadman is one of the best characters in the world of professional wrestling. It will always be remembered as one of the most decorated characters in the world of professional wrestling.

Disclaimer: All amounts mentioned in the article are sourced from public platforms. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their input too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We make all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however, unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximate. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.

