Top 10 Weird NFL Facts You Didn’t Know

Since its founding in 1920, The National Football League has gone through some good, bad, and strange moments. These are some of the weird facts about the NFL which you need to know. Even if you're a long-time football fan, there are still a few things that you might have missed, and here is your chance.

An NFL commissioner passed away on the stands

Yes! An NFL commissioner passed away in the stands. His name was Bert Bell, who collapsed in the stands while watching Pittsburgh Steelers vs Philadelphia Eagles at Franklin Field and passed away in 1959, aged 64.

Green Bay Packers are the oldest team in the NFL to have the same name since it's finding

Green Bay Packers is the third oldest team in the NFL, however, it is the oldest franchise to have its name since the beginning (founded on August 11, 1919) while several others went through alterations. The franchise has neither been renamed nor relocated! It stays the same forever.

While the league has seen around 49 franchises disappear, talk about the oldest team, the Arizona Cardinals are still in existence. It was founded 21 years before the NFL was created; in 1989. It was founded as Morgan Athletic Club and went through multiple name changes.

The season ticket waiting list for Green Bay Packers is legendary

The waiting list for the Green Bay Packers season ticket is iconic. Many years will pass and you still won't know when the tickets will be handed to you.

Cory Vogel was named on the list when he was just 2. He, as per a report in USA Today received his Gold package tickets at the age of 51! He said, as per the mentioned source, “I was pretty excited. It was a long time in waiting.”

The New York Jets have never defeated the Philadelphia Eagles until 2023

The New York Jets never drafted the Philadelphia Eagles until 2023 in the franchise's history. Before their fixture last year at MetLife Stadium, the franchise was 12-0 in their head-to-head records since 1973.

Gale Sayers, the youngest Hall of Fame inductee at 34

The youngest Hall of Fame inductee in the league aged 34. Gale Sayers, an American gridiron football player, became the youngest player to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He led the league in rushing on two occasions in the year 1966 and then again in 1969.

Although he was often sidelined following injuries that affected his career and could have been prolonged, this didn't stop him from showing off his skills and abilities which the voters recognized. He died in 2020.

Shocker? But it's true. Mark Moseley, a former American football player who played as a placekicker in the league for sixteen seasons won the NFL's Most Valuable Player award in 1982. The then-Washington Redskins kicker which is now the Washington Commanders, is the only one to do so.

A 30-second Super Bowl advertising costs around $7 million

The Super Bowl is one of the biggest tournaments in the history of the sport. Top brands are ready to pay millions in order to get their messages communicated in front of the world. The cost of the most recent Super Bowl 30-second advertisement was $7 million.

It is understandable since the tournament is one of the biggest majors that grabs a huge audience even though American football is still a growing sport, worldwide.

The Seattle Seahawks are named following a public competition

The Seattle Seahawks name was decided by a public naming contest among the 17,000 names with around 20,000 entries in 1975. The following year, the franchise based in Seattle entered the National Football League (NFL) as an expansion in NFC.

Players didn't wear helmets until 1943

Helmets are one of the most important parts of safety in sports. However, it wasn't mandatory until 1943. The piece of equipment was optional nevertheless, the rising safety concerns compelled the change in the rule.

No team played a Super Bowl at home stadium until 2021!

Until the year 2021 on February 7, no NFL franchise got the luck of playing the Super Bowl in the home stadium when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

