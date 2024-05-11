Top 10 WWE Superstars of All Time

WWE is widely regarded as the biggest and the best professional wrestling company in the world. WWE has entertained fans all across the globe for almost seven decades now; the company was founded in 1952 by the father of Vince McMahon and was named Capitol Wrestling Corporation (CWC).

Later, CWC was renamed the WWWF (World Wide Wrestling Federation), and after some years, the company was rebranded as WWF (World Wrestling Federation). After losing the lawsuit, WWF was forced to drop the name, and the company was rebranded under the name WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment).

The primary reason behind the success of WWE is the work they have put into building their talents as global stars and continuing to build the brand around them. Later, with their help, they make another massive superstar who carries the torch of WWE for the next generation, and the cycle continues. Some WWE superstars have changed the game forever and are now cemented as the flagbearers of the company.

Top 10 WWE Superstar

10. Rey Mysterio - Former WWE champion and Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio has done a lot in the world of professional wrestling. After a successful career in WCW, Mysterio made his debut in WWE in 2002 and quickly stunned the fans with his high-flying moves.

Rey Mysterio is 5 feet 6 inches tall and does wonders with his tiny body. Master of 619 has attracted a considerable amount of young fans with his superhero looks; he wore the mask inside a squared circle, overcoming all odds. Rey has managed to capture almost every significant reward in WWE, from winning the Royal Rumble to being the WWE Heavyweight Champion.

9. Mick Foley - Mick Foley is one of the most daredevil professional wrestling superstars of all time; every old WWE fan remembers him for his incredible hardcore style of wrestling, where he puts his body on line every time.

Some of Mick Foley's most memorable matches are his Hell in a Cell match with The Undertaker, where The Deadman launched him off the cage on the table and, for the second time, the ring. Another memorable game of Foley is with Edge, when Rated R Superstar speared Foley on a burning table. Another match was against Triple H, where his Game gave Foley a pedigree on thumbtacks.

8. Ric Flair - Ric Flair is one of the best heel characters in the world of professional wrestling. Flair entered fans with his wrestling for almost four decades. Flair debuted in 1972 and wrestled his last match in the year 2022.

Flair has a record of winning the most championships in WWE 16 times, a record no one has surpassed; only John Cena is a WWE superstar who has managed to match Ric's record; Ric is best known for his flamboyant lousy boy character.

7. Andre The Gaint - Andrew The Gaint worked with WWE when it was breaking out in a seen and was trying to make a name in the world of pop culture; the size and intimidating looks of Andre The Gaint helped WWE a lot to grab the eyeballs to the product.

6. Bret "The Hitman" Hart - Bret Hart was one of the pioneers of new-generation professional wrestling. He was best known for his technical style of professional wrestling and his superhero character. Bret Hart was a true showman when he entered the ring, and his matches are still entertaining to watch to date, from his series of matches with Shawn Michaels, Roddy Piper, Owen Hart, and many more.

5. Triple H - The Game Triple H is, to date, one of the most influential people in the industry; Triple H's heel character, WWE, is one of the best bad guy characters in history, from him being part of DX in his initial days, to running the Evolution faction as the face champion to being the leader of WWE Authority, Triple H has competed in three different eras in WWE and still he managed to be in the main event storylines.

4. Hulk Hogan - Hulk Hogan is widely regarded as the first WWE Superstar to spread his name to the stream. Hulk Hogan was famous all around the world during the '90s. In his prime, Hulkster was the highest-selling professional wrestler in the world; he has a record of main eventing most wrestling that Roman Reigns broke this year.

Hulk Hogan managed to create a larger-than-life character and capture numerous championships and prizes in WWE.

3. John Cena - After Hulk Hogan, WWE is in search of a superhero character that can carry the company for ages and especially attract the younger WWE audience. John Cena debuted in 2006, and slowly, he managed to develop the character of Mr Never. Give. Up, where even after facing all setbacks, he overcame his opponent and won every time.

John Cena's character of never giving up in life connected with the WWE audience of every age, and he became an instant hero and face of WWE; with his superhero character, Cena managed to capture WWE championships 16 times.

2. Roman Reigns - Roman Reigns's current run as the Tribal Chief is unarguably one of the best characters in WWE; Roman Reigns managed to break multiple records and was WWE champion for almost four years. He even broke the record of Hulk Hogan to main events, most WrestleMania's, and still, there is a lot for Roman to do in WWE, and he is already on the list of all-time greats.

1. The Undertaker - Every professional wrestler wants to be part of WWE and wants to make a name for themself; there are very few professional wrestlers who helped build stages like WWE; the Undertaker is undoubtedly the most significant character in the world of professional wrestling. Everything about him was unique in his storylines with Kane. The saga with Shawn Michaels and Triple and more can not recreated ever again.

Here is the list of some of the top 10 best WWE superstars of all. Multiple names can be added to the list, from Stone Cold, Steve Austin, The Rock, Randy Orton, Brock Lesnar, and many more. Every superstar who ever stepped inside the squared circle risks their health and entertains fans weekly, and all professional wrestlers deserve the respect of fans.

