Top 3 Current NBA Players With Most Turnovers Ever feat LeBron James

Nobody in the NBA wants to have the highest turnover rate on their record. Even though a turnover is bad, it happens in the game. A turnover can result in the team losing the match and turn a fan favorite into a villain. On the list of NBA players with the most turnovers are some legends. This article examines the top three active players in the league with the most turnovers.

3. James Harden - 3,919 Turnovers

James Harden is a proven ball-dominant player who has rarely engaged in off-ball activity since joining the Houston Rockets. Although Harden is a skilled passer and a proven scorer, he also handles the ball carelessly. Since joining the Oklahoma City Thunder (OKC) for three seasons, Harden has become overly dominant with the ball, resulting in an excessive number of turnovers.

Including his time with OKC, where Russell Westbrook was the point guard, Harden averages 3.7 turnovers per game. The 2018 MVP has averaged more than five turnovers in a season twice in his 15-year career. He has averaged at least four turnovers per season for 11 seasons.

Westbrook was the point guard when the three-time scoring champion joined the Los Angeles Clippers, and Harden mostly played as a scorer. However, as of right now, it seems like a very unrealistic concept. At this rate, "The Beard" will undoubtedly place among the top three on the list of active players with the most turnovers.

2. Russell Westbrook - 4,587 Turnovers

One of the best point guards the league has ever seen is Russell Westbrook. Unfortunately, he also tends to be careless with the ball. For seven consecutive years, Westbrook averaged at least four turnovers per game. He averaged 5.4 turnovers per game in the 2016–17 season and has twice in his career finished with an average of 4.8 turnovers.

At 4.1 turnovers per game on average, the 2017 league MVP is in second place on the list with a total of 4,467 turnovers. To his credit, Russell is a fantastic playmaker who greatly boosts the output of his teammates. Unlike any other guard in the league, he is extremely athletic and can drive the team's offense. He is an expert at moving to the basket, though he struggles as a shooter.

1.LeBron James - 5211 Turnovers

Not only does LeBron James top the list of active NBA players with the most turnovers, but he also has the most career turnovers (5,211), leading the all-time chart. The four-time NBA champion isn't a player who typically dominates the ball. However, it's understandable why he tops the list, considering that he is one of the best playmakers in NBA history and has played 1,429 games.

Regarding ball handling, LeBron averaged 4.2 turnovers per game in the 2018 NBA season. He committed 4.1 turnovers per game on average during the prior 2017 campaign. In his defense, he didn't have a proven playmaker on his squad. "King James" has averaged 3.5 turnovers per game throughout his career.

