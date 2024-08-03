Top 3 Custom WWE Money in the Bank Briefcases in History: From Brock Lesnar to Tiffany Stratton

On the edition of Friday Night SmackDown before the Summerslam 2024 premium live event, Nia Jax presented Tiffany Stratton with a brand-new Money in the Bank briefcase, a custom-made Money in the Bank briefcase.

This is not the first time someone has gotten a new custom-made Money in the Bank briefcase. WWE has conducted multiple Money in the Bank ladder matches so far. The first Money in the Bank match was held back in 2005 at WrestleMania, and since then, it has become a major PLE for WWE that they conduct each year. Multiple superstars customized WWE Money in the Briefcase, including Brock Lesnar, Rob Van Dam, Damian Priest, Damian Sandow, and many more.

In this article, we will examine the three best custom WWE Money in the Bank briefcases in WWE history.

1 Brock Lesnar - The Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar returned to WWE in 2012 after leaving in 2004. He made himself a big name in the world of combat sports and won the UFC heavyweight championship.

The booking of Brock Lesnar in WWE since then has been of dominant force; he used to just squash over his opponents and dominantly win matches. In 2019, shockingly, Brock Lesnar entered the Money in the Bank match and won the Money in the Bank contract.

Brock and Paul Heyman turned the briefcase into a 1980s-style boombox. Brock Lesnar even made an entrance with the Boombox Briefcase, Brock Party written on his shirt and danced in the ring, giving fans a new version of himself. Later at Extreme Rules, Brock Lesnar cashed in his briefcase on Seth Rollins, ended the match in 17 seconds, and won the WWE Universal championship.

Advertisement

2. Damien Sandow - In 2013, Damien Sandow won a Money in the Bank briefcase. Damien Sandow was climbing up the ladders in the year 2013; he had his unique gimmick of elite blood,

Damien Sandow got a classic blue Money in the Bank briefcase. He got engaged in a segment with Dashing Cody Rhodes, who asked Damien Sandow who was prettier between them. If Damien Sandow answered incorrectly, he’d throw his briefcase in the river. Even though Damien Sandow agreed Cody Rhodes was more good-looking, Rhodes went on to throw his briefcase in the river.

On the next edition of Friday Night SmackDown, Damien Sandow introduced a new custom-made Money in the Bank briefcase, a custom-made leather Money in the Bank briefcase, an elite version of the briefcase that looked perfect with his WWE gimmick.

Unfortunately, Damien Sandow became the first man to fail his cash-in attempt after he chose to cash in on John Cena.

Advertisement

3. Damian Priest - Last year, Damian Priest took the WWE Money in the Bank 2023 briefcase and carried it for a long time. A member of The Judgement Day, JD McDongha, was gifted a custom-made Money in the Bank briefcase. The briefcase was a purple one with Senor in the Bank written on it.

This year at WrestleMania XL, Damian Priest cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase during the match between Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins. After defeating Drew McIntyre, he was crowned the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion. Damian Priest is still the champion and is set to defend his championship at the SummerSlam 2024 premium live event.

ALSO READ: Why Did Vince McMahon Fire Shane McMahon from WWE? Find Out