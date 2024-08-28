Top 3 Lavish Gifts From LeBron James to Wife Savannah; REVEALED

Savannah James, widely regarded as the First Lady of the NBA, celebrates her 38th birthday today, with social media abuzz with warm birthday messages. Naturally, her husband, LeBron James, was among the first to publicly wish her a happy birthday, adding a heartfelt touch to his post.

LeBron shared a post from the "Team James Family" Instagram account, adding an extra caption, "QUEEN DAY," along with several heart emojis.

Since their high school days, Savannah has been a constant source of support for LeBron throughout his journey to NBA stardom. The couple began dating in 2002, married in 2013, and have three children together: Bronny, Bryce, and Zhuri. LeBron frequently acknowledges Savannah as his foundation, saying he would be "absolutely nothing" without her unwavering support.

Their relationship is built on mutual respect and love, with Savannah also making her mark in business and philanthropy, highlighting the value of encouragement in their family life. To celebrate this special day, we'll explore the top three expensive gifts LeBron has given Savannah over the years.

LeBron James’ most opulent gift to Savannah: the Tiffany X Patek Philippe Nautilus

LeBron James gifted Savannah a luxurious watch from his impressive collection. Among his prized possessions is the Tiffany x Patek Philippe Nautilus, valued at around $6.5 million. This watch, featuring a unique Tiffany blue color, celebrates Patek Philippe's 170th anniversary.

Advertisement

LeBron’s love for high-end timepieces is clear, as his collection also includes several Audemars Piguet models and a Rolex Datejust Pearlmaster 39, reflecting his taste for luxury and exclusivity in watchmaking.

LeBron James' Extravagant Engagement Ring for Savannah

On New Year's Eve 2011, LeBron James surprised Savannah Brinson with a proposal, presenting her with a stunning engagement ring valued between $250,000 and $300,000. The ring, designed in a traditional Tiffany style, showcases a pear-shaped diamond at its center, flanked by two tapered diamond baguettes on each side. The central diamond is estimated to weigh at least 4-5 carats.

LeBron popped the question just after midnight during a celebration at SL Nightclub in Miami, with teammates Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh there to witness the special moment.

LeBron James’ remarkable gift for Savannah’s 30th birthday: a Ferrari Testarossa

LeBron James surprised Savannah James with an extravagant gift for her 30th birthday—a white Ferrari Testarossa, estimated to be worth around $200,000. He shared the special moment on Instagram, expressing his joy: "What a night! Nothing makes me happier than seeing you smile. It took me a while to find your masterpiece, but I wouldn't stop until I did. Now, I can't wait to watch you cruise off into the sunset on the PCH."

Advertisement

The Ferrari Testarossa now adds to LeBron's impressive car collection, which reportedly includes high-end vehicles like a Porsche 918 Spyder. Despite his wealth, LeBron often drives a custom Kia K900 luxury sedan to work as part of his sponsorship with the Korean car brand.

Savannah James has built her substantial net worth of $100 million through her business ventures and entrepreneurial efforts. Although her marriage to LeBron opened doors, she has worked tirelessly to establish her empire and identity beyond her husband's fame.

While Savannah has forged an impressive career as a businesswoman and philanthropist, LeBron's support, inspiration, and encouragement have played a crucial role in empowering her to pursue her entrepreneurial and philanthropic passions. Their partnership has been mutually beneficial to both of their successes.

ALSO READ: Las Vegas Aces Injury Report: Will A'ja Wilson Play Against Dallas Wings on August 27?