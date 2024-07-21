Top 3 Possible Shocking Returns at WWE SummerSlam 2024

The company is eyeing the following premium live event after Money in the Bank 2024: WWE SummerSlam 2024. The SummerSlam events are considerably the second most significant pay premium live event after WrestleMania that the company hosts annually. This year will mark the 37th edition of the SummerSlam extravaganza.

WWE fanatics are electrified for SummerSlam 2024 big time. The primary reason behind the buzz and hype for this year’s Summer Slam is the massive match card. So far, WWE has announced some stunners already, which include Solo Sikoa vs. Cody Rhodes, the WWE Undisputed championship match, Damian Priest vs. Gunther, the WWE World Heavyweight Championship match, and much more. There are still top matches that the company will announce soon.

But other than the fantastic matches announced on the SummerSlam 2024 card, fans are thrilled for the returns on the night of SummerSlam. While there’s been a record in the past few years, some of the most significant returns are being made at the SummerSlam event. And, this year is no different. As fans are eagerly waiting for this year's return, in this particular article, we dive deep and predict the top three returns expected for SummerSlam 2024.

Top 3 returns at SummerSlam 2024

3. Charlotte Flair - Former WWE women's champion, Queen Charlotte Flair, has been out since 2023 due to an injury. Charlotte Flair was scheduled to face Auska on the December 8, 2023, edition of the Friday Night SmackDown, while Damage Ctrl and Bayley were feuding. Unfortunately, during the match, Charlotte Flair tore her MCL, ACL, and meniscus, sidelining her for months.

Still, Queen is away from the action and is on the road to recovery. Charlotte often posts an update on her recovery, and from analyzing her current posts, it seems like Charlotte Flair is ready for her comeback.

SummerSlam 2024 could be the perfect spot for the return of Charlotte Flair. The Queen could make a save for her ally Bayley at SummerSlam 2024 against Nia Jax and save her from the potential cash-in of Tiffany Stratton.

2. Brock Lesnar - Former WWE champion The Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar has been away from WWE since 2023. The last time Brock Lesnar was inside the Squared Circle was at the SummerSlam 2023 premium live event, where Brock Lesnar fought The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes in a trilogy match.

Brock Lesnar was scheduled to return at Royal Rumble 2024 this year, and WWE has significant plans for him at Elimination Chamber 2024, WrestleMania XL, and many more. Still, all the plans were scrapped after Brock Lesnar’s involvement was discovered in Janel Grant’s lawsuit.

The Beast Incarnate, Brock Lesnar, is rumored to return at SummerSlam 2024 and either cost Gunther his title match or Lesnar could face a face-off with Gunther after he wins the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

1. Roman Reigns - The most rumored and most anticipated return fans are expecting at SummerSlam 2024 is Roman Reigns. He has been away from WWE television since he lost his WWE Undisputed championship against The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes.

Solo Sikoa turned his back on Roman Reigns, crowned himself the new Tribal Chief, and assembled his force of destruction, a whole new Bloodline (himself, Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, and Jacob Fatu).

Solo Sikoa will officially take on Cody Rhodes at Summer Slam 2024 as he wants the WWE Undisputed champion back to Bloodline. The match is going to be the main event of the Summer Slam 2024. Roman Reigns is making his return and ambushing Solo Sikoa, which will be the best booking as of now, and this could be the start of The Bloodline Saga.

