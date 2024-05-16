Top 3 Potential Opponents for Brock Lesnar Upon His Return to WWE in 2024

The Beast Incarnate, Brock Lesnar, is widely regarded as one of the biggest WWE superstars of all time. Lesnar has achieved high status in professional wrestling, and he is a former NCAA champion and former UFC Heavyweight champion.

Lesnar has been out of WWE for a long time; the last time he fought at SummerSlam 2023 was against Cody Rhodes in a trilogy match. The American Nightmare, Cody Rhodes, defeated Brock Lesnar fair and square. At the end of the match, Lesnar raised Rhodes' hand, showing him that he had earned his respect, giving fans a rare moment from his career.

The Beast Incarnate was initially planned to return this year at the Royal Rumble 2024 pay-per-view. However, all his plans were canceled when his name came to light in Vince McMahon's Janel Grant lawsuit.

Triple H was asked about Brock Lesnar's stance in the company after the controversy. Triple H revealed, "At one point, there was a conversation about the Royal Rumble a long time ago. Right now, he's home being Brock. We will see where that leads. His status is the same as it was before. He's not gone from WWE; he's just home being Brock."

Although there is no fixed timeline for Brock Lesnar's return to WWE, in this article, we will predict the top three potential opponents for him once he returns.

Top Three Opponents of Brock Lesnar

3. Brock Lesnar vs. CM Punk - Brock Lesnar and CM Punk are two of the most prominent Paul Heyman guys. CM Punk made his much-anticipated return to WWE after almost a decade at Survivor Series WarGames 2023, and he has much to accomplish in WWE.

Punk and Lesnar, two of the most famous faces in the company, have previously crossed paths in 2013 and even wrestled at SummerSlam. The Second City Saint and the Beast Incarnate could entertain fans once more by stepping into the ring together again.

2. Brock Lesnar vs. John Cena - Brock Lesnar and John Cena share a rich history; both superstars began their WWE careers in 2002, transitioning from WWE's Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW) in the same batch. Lesnar was quickly labeled "The Next Big Thing" in 2002 as he swiftly climbed the ranks, while Cena initially struggled to find his character. However, Cena slowly established his persona, and after Lesnar left WWE to pursue other interests, Cena rose to become the new face of the company.

Upon conquering the world of mixed martial arts, Brock Lesnar returned to WWE in 2012 and immediately reignited a rivalry with John Cena, battling for supremacy in multiple classic encounters.

The saga between John Cena and Brock Lesnar seems endless. When Lesnar made a dramatic return at SummerSlam 2021 to confront Roman Reigns, he also delivered an F5 to Cena. With Cena hinting at his "last dance" in the squared circle, the stage is set for potentially one final, epic showdown between these two titans, possibly billed as an "End of an Era" match.

1. Brock Lesnar vs. Gunther— Gunther is currently seen as one of WWE's future leaders, tasked with carrying the company forward. Known as "The Ring General," Gunther's wrestling style captivates audiences and consistently delivers show-stopping performances.

Every match involving Gunther is hailed as an instant classic. With WWE planning major events in Gunther's home country following his loss of the WWE Intercontinental Championship, he is poised to contend for a main championship soon.

The original plan, before the controversy surrounding Vince McMahon, was for Brock Lesnar to face Gunther at WrestleMania 40. WWE fans have long anticipated this matchup. A bout between Lesnar and Gunther has the potential to be an instant classic and could be remembered as one of Lesnar's greatest matches.

