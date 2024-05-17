Top 3 Potential Opponents for CM Punk Upon His Return to WWE in 2024

Former WWE and AEW champion Second City Saint CM Punk made his much-awaited but shocking return to WWE in 2023, at the end of the Survivor Series War Games 2023 pay-per-view.

After leaving WWE in 2014 on a sour note and declaring that he would never return, CM Punk's comeback nearly a decade later was unexpected. Upon his return, he expressed his desire to finish the story he had left behind when he departed from the company.

Known as the Voice of the Voiceless, he announced his intention to earn a spot in the main event, becoming the second superstar after Cody Rhodes to declare his entry into the men's traditional Royal Rumble 2024 match.

Unfortunately, the Royal Rumble 2024 night did not go well for CM Punk. While taking a Future Shock DDT from Drew McIntyre, Punk re-injured his tricep. Doctors recommended urgent surgery, and he was sidelined for several months. Punk missed WrestleMania 40 and has not yet been cleared to perform in the squared circle.

A recent report by WOR suggested that CM Punk is close to making a comeback: "Punk's not that far from being back, most likely. If he had his surgery at the end of January, you're looking at the end of July, August, maybe September. It's not that far away anymore." Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

The report further stated, "He might make SummerSlam. And if he can make SummerSlam, Punk and Drew for the title makes a lot of sense. Even if he can't, you can do it a month later. Punk will be back fairly soon; it's not as far away as sometimes you think because of that surgery."

Advertisement

Top Three Opponents of CM Punk

3. CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre— WWE capitalized extremely well on CM Punk's real-life injury. The man who inflicted the injury, Drew McIntyre, crafted an entire gimmick around it, claiming it was his pre-planned tactic to sideline Punk and steal his spotlight.

WWE has been building their back-and-forth promo battle long before WrestleMania 40. CM Punk even cost Drew McIntyre his championship at WrestleMania XL, adding more intensity to their saga. WWE has given both superstars complete freedom to roast each other. It's clear that whenever Punk gets the green light, he will be coming after McIntyre.

2. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins— Seth Rollins and CM Punk had some real-life tension when Punk was previously in WWE. When Seth was new to WWE, all members of The Shield—Roman, Seth, and Dean—shared stories about their issues with Punk.

WWE is renowned for transforming real-life conflicts into compelling storylines. At Survivor Series WarGames 2023, Seth Rollins appeared visibly displeased with Punk's return to WWE. In his promo against CM Punk, the former WWE heavyweight champion declared that WWE is his home, and he vowed to protect it from Punk.

WWE initially planned to book a match between CM Punk and Seth Rollins, actively developing the storyline. However, these plans were abruptly changed when Punk sustained a severe injury.

1. CM Punk vs Roman Reigns - CM Punk and Roman Reigns are two of the most prominent figures in professional wrestling. Both celebrated as top "Paul Heyman guys," Roman and Punk have a complicated history that suggests their paths are destined to cross again in WWE.

A match between CM Punk and Roman Reigns could be a major box office draw for WWE. Once both superstars are active, WWE could craft a compelling storyline, potentially involving Paul Heyman, to capitalize on their storied past.

ALSO READ: Brian Gewirtz Responds To Rumors Regarding Delay In Release Of WrestleMania 40 Documentary