Top 3 Ridiculously Expensive Things Conor McGregor Owns

UFC superstar Conor McGregor owns some extravagant things he bought with his ridiculous wealth. From supercars to Lamborghini yachts, the Irishman goes by the motto of living big.

However, he doesn’t only spend his money on luxuries, but McGregor also has some impressive training equipment. In this listicle, we rank the three most expensive things owned by ‘The Notorious’.

Conor McGregor’s wealthy collection

#1. Lamborghini yacht

The 63-foot-long vehicle has some impressive features. It has two MAN V12 engines, each generates as much as 2000 HPs. The powerful vehicle can reach up to 60 knots, making it one of the fastest water automobiles.

#2. Jacob & Co. Rasputin diamond watch

Conor McGregor takes care of his outfits and appears in public dressed in high-end items. He is known for having a keen eye for expensive watches and owns some extremely rare and expensive items.

His Jacob & Co. Astronomia Tourbillion Baguette costs as much as USD 1.1 million. He has another Patek Philippe Annual Calendar Chronograph, which costs around USD 1.09 million. That’s over a whopping USD 2 million in only two watches.

#3. Mansion in Ireland

Conor McGregor owns a luxurious mansion at Country Kildare’s K Club in Ireland. He lives there with his fiance Dee Devlin and the children. The mansion reportedly costs around USD 2 million.

McGregor bought the mansion back in 2019. The locality of the mansion hosted the Ryder Cup back in 2006. It comprises five bedrooms, six bathrooms, a living room, a gaming room, and other amenities.

Conor McGregor made a fortune from his 2016 boxing match against Floyd Mayweather and has also pocketed hefty sums from his UFC fights. He has several business ventures like McGregor Fast as well as Proper 12 Irish whiskey.

As per Celebrity Net Worth, McGregor has a net worth of over USD 200 million. Hence, even the most extravagant luxury items are pocket change for him.