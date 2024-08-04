Top 3 Romantic Betrayals in WWE, Excluding Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley at SummerSlam 2024

The saga between Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan took another major turn at SummerSlam 2024 after Dominik Mysterio finally showed his true colors and cost "Mami" her title match. Not only did Dominik Mysterio cost Rhea Ripley her chance to retain her championship, but Rhea Ripley’s undefeated reign of 800 days also ended.

The match between Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan was a bitter war. It looked like both were swinging shots at each other with intentions not only to defeat their opponent but the shots were fired with the intensity to hurt one another badly. During the match, Rhea Ripley was even seen relocating her shoulder.

In the closing moments of the match, Liv Morgan brought a steel chair into the ring, pulling the most heelish champion tactic once used by Randy Orton, trying to disqualify herself and retain her championship crown.

Rhea Ripley took out Liv Morgan with a big boot and was ready to knock her out with the chair herself, but Dominik Mysterio grabbed the chair from behind and told her she wouldn’t win the championship if she hit Liv Morgan with it.

Later, Dominik Mysterio threw the chair in the ring, distracted the referee, and Liv took advantage of it and planted Rhea Ripley’s face on the chair with Oblivion and retained her championship with Dominik Mysterio's help.

In the end, after betraying "Mami," Dominik Mysterio kissed Liv Morgan intensely in front of a broken and hurt Rhea Ripley.

Dominik Mysterio’s betrayal will always be remembered as one of the most bitter romantic betrayals of this generation. There have been other romantic betrayals in WWE that shocked the WWE Universe. In this article, we will review the top three romantic betrayals other than the recent Dominik Mysterio betrayal.

Top 3 Romantic Betrayls in WWE

3. Lana Kisses Bobby Lashley

In 2019, Bobby Lashley made a surprising return to WWE in November during an important match featuring former WWE United States Champion Rusev on Monday Night Raw. However, Bobby Lashley was not alone. Lana, who was Rusev's manager and wife at the time, came out and kissed Bobby Lashley on the lips in front of a live crowd and her husband Rusev, leaving Randy Orton and King Corbin laughing awkwardly.

The drama was built to set up a rivalry between Bobby Lashley and Rusev and eventually turn Rusev into a babyface. However, the storyline backfired on WWE as fans were not happy with WWE humiliating the real-life relationship of Lana and Rusev on television.

2. Edge and Lita Betray Matt Hardy

In 2005, Matt Hardy and Lita were dating in real life. Matt had to take time off television due to an injury. During his absence, a close friend of Matt Hardy, Edge, started spending more time with Matt Hardy’s girlfriend, Lita, both on the road and behind the scenes, and they ended up hooking up in real life.

The betrayal couldn't be hidden forever. Matt Hardy learned about it and had real-life altercations with Edge and Lita. WWE decided to craft a storyline around the real-life situation, leading to a memorable rivalry between Edge and Matt Hardy. This storyline even started the Rated-R gimmick of Edge, who went on to become one of the greatest heels of all time.

1. Triple H and Stephanie McMahon

In 1999, Triple H stunned the world when he betrayed his former girlfriend Chyna for The Billion Dollar Princess, Stephanie McMahon. This storyline turned into reality when Triple H left his real-life girlfriend at the time, Chyna, for Stephanie McMahon. The two eventually got married, both in the storyline and in real life, and their partnership became iconic.

Triple H and Stephanie McMahon's relationship became one of the most powerful alliances in WWE history, leading to the formation of The Authority and shaping the landscape of WWE for years to come.

These betrayals not only shocked the WWE Universe but also added dramatic twists to the storylines, making them unforgettable moments in WWE history.

