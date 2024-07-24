Top 3 Shocking Ending Fans Can Expect at Summer Slam 2024

After the mega success of the Money in the Bank 2024 pay-per-view, WWE is all set to host the second biggest pay-per-view of the company after WrestleMania XL, the biggest summer professional wrestling party, Summer Slam.

This year will mark the 37th edition of the Summer Slam 2024 extravaganza, which WWE fanatics highly anticipate and are excited about. The card features multiple big matches, including all four major world titles on the line.

Summer Slam 2024 match card

Summer Slam 2024 will take place on Saturday, August 3, 2024, at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio. Here is a compilation of matches that will take place at Summer Slam 2024.

1. Cody Rhodes (c) vs Solo Sikoa (WWE Undisputed Championship singles match) (announced)

2. Drew McIntyre vs CM Punk and Seth Rollins (referee) (Special Guest Referee Match) (announced)

3. Damian Priest (c) vs Gunther (King of the Ring) (WWE World Heavyweight Championship singles match) (announced)

4. Bayley (c) vs Nia Jax (Queen of the Ring) (WWE Women's Championship singles match) (announced)

5. Logan Paul (c) vs LA Knight (WWE United States Championship singles match)

6. Rhea Ripley vs Liv Morgan (c) (WWE Women's World Heavyweight Championship match) (announced)

7. Sami Zayn (c) vs Bron Breakker (WWE Intercontinental Championship match)

In this particular article, we will delve deep into the possible shocking ending of Summer Slam 2024, as the main event match will be between Solo Sikoa and Cody Rhodes.

Top 3 Ending for Summer Slam 2024

3. Randy Orton turns heel - The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes is the one who ended the domination of The Bloodline. He knows precisely what is the strength of The Bloodline, the number of games where another member of The Bloodline helps take on the challenger and the Tribal Chief wins their matches; Solo Sikoa used the same tactic to win at Money in the Bank 2024 by shockingly pinning Cody Rhodes.

There’s a chance that when Cody Rhodes is attacked by all members of the Bloodline, and his old ally and mentor Randy Orton will help Rhodes retain his champion and, in the end, while celebrating, finally turn his back on Cody Rhodes and turn heel.

2. The Final Boss returns - This year’s road to WrestleMania XL was one of the most exciting and bumpy roads in recent memories, where fans saw the heel version of The Rock after ages initially The Rock was back to lock horns with his cousin Roman Reigns, but after major fans backlash WWE changed plans and The Rock shook hands with Roman Reigns and went after Cody Rhodes.

At the Monday Night RAW, after WrestleMania 40, where Cody Rhodes overcame all obstacles and defeated Roman Reigns, The Rock announced he was going. Still, he will come back and face Cody Rhodes as their story has just begun. There could be a chance in the end, that The Rock make his return and attack Cody Rhodes.

1. Roman Reigns returns - Since losing his WWE Undisputed championship at WrestleMania XL at the hands of Cody Rhodes, The Head of the Table is away from action, and in his absence, Solo Sikoa has crowned himself as the new Tribal Chief. There are a lot of chances, Roman Reigns makes his RETURN when Solo Sikoa is about to win the championship, and rather than attacking Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns destroys Solo Sikoa.

