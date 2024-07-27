Top 3 Signs That Indicate Brock Lesnar Has Already Retired from WWE

Former WWE champion and UFC champion is no doubt one of the biggest names in the realms of combat sports, and The Beast Incarnate will be remembered as one of the baddest combat sports entertainers of all time.

Brock Lesnar is currently out of action; his last WWE appearance came at last year’s Summer Slam 2023, where he locked horns with The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes in a trilogy match. The match was well produced, and initially, as always, the ultimate powerhouse Brock Lesnar sent Cody Rhodes to suplex city multiple times.

In the ending moments of the match, The American Nightmare gathered all his strength and gave Brock Lesnar triple Cross Rhodes, sending him to the shadow realms, and Cody Rhodes pinned Brock Lesnar clean to earn the victory.

Since Summer Slam 2023, Brock Lesnar has not returned to the WWE ring. WWE fanatics are eagerly waiting for the comeback of The Beast Incarnate as the clock is already ticking and he has only matches left in him. But what if we tell you, Brock Lesnar has secretly retired from WWE? In this article, we will deep dive and state three signs that indicate Brock Lesnar has already retired.

Top Three Signs That Indicate Brock Lesnar Has Retired

3. Vince McMahon and Janel Grant Lawsuit controversy - Brock Lesnar has stated in the past that his cowboy run in WWE was not a run that he needed to do; he is there to help the company and give it back to him, and he has no other aspiration to compete in WWE.

Brock Lesnar took a vacation off after the Summer Slam 2023 match and was scheduled to return to Royal Rumble 2024. Then, he was expected to compete at the WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 and was even booked to lock horns with a major WWE superstar at WrestleMania XL.

All plans for Brock Lesnar were scrapped after his name came up in Vince McMahon and Janel Grant’s harassment lawsuit. WWE and TKO Group were already optimistic about the sensitive matter, and they immediately decided to pull Brock Lesnar out of all major plans. He was even removed from the WWE 2K24 icon edition’s cover image.

The controversy is itself very serious about keeping The Beast away from the people, and this could be a major reason behind him finally hanging his boots and living a peaceful life.

2 No competition left - Brock Lesnar has fought almost every generation superstar in WWE, from locking horns with Goldberg, Hulk Hogan, and The Rock to wrestling John Cena, Randy Orton, Jeff Hardy, The Undertaker, Triple H, and more to wrestling new generation guys like Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Cody Rhodes.

With the latest set of superstars, Brock Lesnar does not have much competition left. That could actually be an exciting match-up for The Beast and could make much sense; there are very few names; a very top name on the list is Gunther, and no other him there is no established Brock Lesnar could face.

1. Summer Slam 2023 Passing torch - The last match Brock Lesnar competed in was against The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes at Summer Slam 2023 last year; the match was a chaotic match and the third match of the Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes saga.

The Beast Incarnate was dominant the entire match, but in the end, Cody Rhodes collected all his strength and courage and caught Lesnar in an inverted clutch. He gave in triple Cross Rhodes, pinned Beast clean, and won the match clean.

In the end, Brock Lesnar broke his character in a very rare moment and lifted the hand of Cody Rhodes, acknowledging him as the new face of WWE, and passing touch in the hands of Cody Rhodes, and indirectly suggesting his time in WWE is over.

Do all these three points validate the theory that Brock Lesnar has secretly retired from WWE? Comment down below.

