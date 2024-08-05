Top 3 Signs That Indicate Roman Reigns Has Turned Babyface At SummerSlam 2024

Former WWE Undisputed champion, The Original Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns, stunned the world at SummerSlam 2024 after he finally returned to WWE television for the first time after losing his WWE Undisputed Championship at WrestleMania 40 at the hands of Cody Rhodes.

At the SummerSlam 2024 main event, WWE Undisputed Champion The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes was all set to lock horns with the self-proclaimed Tribal Chief, Solo Sikoa, in a ‘Bloodline Rules’ singles match for the championship gold.

The match, as expected, was a fast-paced match. A lot of matches looked like the WrestleMania XL Night Two match, where the Tonga brothers launched an attack on Cody Rhodes. Kevin Ownes and Randy Orton ran in to save Cody Rhodes from the Tonga brothers and took the fight backstage.

In the final moments of the match, Jaco Fatu ran in and unleashed a brutal attack on Cody Rhodes when Solo Sikoa was almost on his way to becoming WWE Undisputed Champion. Roman Reigns’s theme song echoed in the arena, and Reigns launched himself at Solo Sikoa. With the help of Roman Reigns’s attack, Solo Sikoa retained his championship.

In this article, we will look at three signs that Roman Reigns has turned babyface at SummerSlam 2024.

ALSO READ: Top 3 Romantic Betrayals in WWE, Excluding Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley at SummerSlam 2024

1. Helped Cody Rhodes - After he returned to SummerSlam 2024, Roman Reigns launched an attack on his ex-special enforcer, Solo Sikoa, who has crowned himself the new Tribal Chief in Roman Reigns's absence.

Advertisement

Surprisingly, Roman Reigns didn’t even lay a finger on Cody Rhodes, his former opponent. He allowed him to pin Solo Sikoa and retain his championship, and he was smiling seeing him lift the undisputed championship. Even Cody Rhodes acknowledged that if Roman Reigns hadn’t saved him from beating that Bloodline, he would've lost his championship.

2. Connecting with fans - Roman Reigns returned to WWE at the ending moments of the Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa WWE Undisputed Championship match. Roman Reigns attacked Solo Sikoa and cost him his championship shot moments before he was about to win his first championship in WWE.

After attacking Solo Sikoa, when Roman Reigns was leaving the ring, he even dabbed and shook hands with some fans in the crowd, which a WWE superstar does when he is a babyface.

3. Rivalry against New Bloodline - The reports and rumors were accurate. Roman Reigns finally decided to settle some business within his family. Now it’s confirmed Roman Reigns will lock horns with Solo Sikoa and the rest of New Bloodline, who play heels in this rivalry.

Advertisement

Ultimately, Roman Reigns will fall into the trap of number games, and then the most fantastic storylines will unfold slowly when the OG Bloodline reunites once again to stop the new Bloodline. The feud will mark a new definition of storytelling in the world of professional wrestling. This rivalry is bound to go beyond WrestleMania 41.

Who knows, The Rock emerges as the man behind all Bloodline drama, backing up Solo Sikoa, sending a whole new crew for him to end the reign of Roman Reigns, and finally, at WrestleMania 41, Roman Reigns and The Rock lock horns for the crown of ‘Tribal Chief’ that they are bound to do at WrestleMania 40.

ALSO READ: Roman Reigns Returns To WWE SummerSlam 2024: What Does 'OTC' Stand For?