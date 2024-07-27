Top 3 Simone Biles Competitors Who Can Make Olympic Gold in Paris Difficult for Gymnastics Queen

Of course, the competition for the Olympics 2024 is tough. Every game, whether NBA, Swimming, Cycling, or Gymnastics, is going to see the youngest, most experienced, and most GOATs of the league on the field. With a Gold medal in Vault and silver in the Tokyo 2020 championship, Rebeca Andrade from Brazil is the biggest first competitor to America’s proud face, Simone Biles.

She is the first Brazilian to win at the Olympics and make her country proud. But Biles is all back post 2020 Olympics and set to make her mark at 2024.

You might wonder, apart from Andrade, who all are the toughest faces for Biles on the mat. Here's the full list with their medals and iconic performances.

Top 3 tough competitors for queen Simone Biles

Rebeca Andrade, Nina Derwael, and Zhang Qingying have all shown they’ve got what it takes to challenge Biles.

Rebeca Andrade is another rising star

Rebeca Andrade has become one of the most exciting names in gymnastics. At the 2023 World Championships, she made a big statement by winning the vault gold on the first day, even outdoing Biles who had some trouble with her signature moves. Andrade didn't stop there; she scored 56.766 in the all-around competition, finishing just behind Biles. On the balance beam and floor, she also shared the podium with Biles, taking third and second place respectively.

Andrade’s recent success at the Brazil Trophy, where she won the beam and uneven bars titles, shows she’s in top form heading into Paris. Her consistent performances and ability to shine in multiple events make her a real contender. Andrade isn’t just going to Paris to participate—she’s aiming to challenge Biles and maybe even come out on top.

Nina Derwael -The Uneven Bars specialist

Nina Derwael is another gymnast who’s ready to make her mark in Paris. She’ll be defending her uneven bars gold from the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, where she proved she’s the best in the world on this apparatus.

Derwael’s journey has been impressive; she first competed in the 2016 Rio Olympics, and then at the 2018 World Championships, she won the uneven bars title by beating Biles with a score of 15.200.

Derwael’s recent performances in the 2024 World Cup series have been strong. She took the balance beam gold at the Cairo World Cup and secured her Olympic spot despite a fifth-place finish at the Cottbus World Cup.

Her beam bronze at the Baku World Cup also contributed to her Olympic qualification. With her expertise on the uneven bars and her competitive spirit, Derwael is one to watch in Paris.

Zhang Qingying is the Asian powerhouse

Zhang Qingying has had an outstanding year, making her a strong contender for Paris 2024. At the 2023 Asian Gymnastics Championships, she won gold in the team, balance beam, and floor exercise events, and took silver in the all-around.

Her success continued at the 2023 World Championships, where she qualified for the balance beam and team finals, helping the Chinese team to a fourth-place finish.

Zhang’s ability to deliver high scores under pressure makes her a serious threat to Biles. Her dedication and recent successes have positioned her as a top gymnast to keep an eye on in Paris. Zhang is working hard to refine her skills and build on her achievements, and she’s ready to challenge the best of the best at the upcoming Olympics

As the Paris 2024 Olympics approach, Simone Biles isn’t just looking at another easy win. With Rebeca Andrade, Nina Derwael, and Zhang Qingying in the mix, she’s got some serious competition. Whom do you support? Share with us in comments!

