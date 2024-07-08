Top 3 Wrestlers John Cena Could Face in His Retirement Match

At the last WWE premium live event, Money in the Bank 2024, former sixteen-time WWE champion John Cena made a surprising return to WWE and announced his retirement. He revealed that 2025 will be his final year competing. The Leader of the Cenation announced that Royal Rumble 2025, Elimination Chamber 2024, and WrestleMania 41 will be his last pay-per-view events.

John Cena also attended the post-event press conference, where he addressed his retirement and revealed that he will remain involved with WWE even after hanging up his boots inside the squared circle.

At the end of his speech at Money in the Bank 2024, Mr. Hustle Loyalty Respect, John Cena, issued an open challenge, fired up and declaring, “If you want some, come get some.” In this article, we will delve deeply into the future of John Cena and predict who could be his last and final opponent inside the squared circle.

Top three prediction

3. John Cena vs Brock Lesnar - John Cena and Brock Lesnar are two of the biggest names in the world of professional wrestling and WWE. These superstars carried the company on their backs for years.

Brock Lesnar left WWE in 2004 and then moved on to make his name outside of professional wrestling. Lesnar tried getting into football and was even signed by a popular team, but it didn’t work out for him. Later, Brock Lesnar signed with the UFC, the biggest mixed martial arts organization.

Lesnar became one of the biggest prospects in the UFC and ended up capturing the UFC Heavyweight Championship. In 2012, his first rivalry upon returning to WWE was against John Cena, who had allegedly overtaken Brock Lesnar as the face of WWE.

The rivalry between John Cena and Brock Lesnar was an instant classic. If Brock Lesnar could face John Cena, who welcomed him back to WWE in 2012, in his farewell retirement match at WrestleMania 41, it would be a fitting end to Cena's illustrious career.

2. John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes - The American Nightmare, Cody Rhodes, is the WWE Undisputed Champion and is widely regarded as the face of a new era. A rivalry between John Cena and Cody Rhodes could be transformative for WWE.

John Cena could finally turn heel for the first time in his career against Cody Rhodes, who is currently the biggest face in WWE. A heel John Cena versus Cody Rhodes would be a generational match-up. If Cody were to end the legendary career of John Cena, it would be an effective way to build the future of WWE and pass the torch to Cody Rhodes.

1. John Cena vs. Randy Orton - John Cena and Randy Orton are two of the biggest names from the Ruthless Aggression Era and are guaranteed Hall of Famers. Their contributions to each other’s careers are vital. Both have locked horns numerous times in some legendary matches.

If Randy Orton and John Cena were to face each other in a career vs. career match at WrestleMania 41, it would be the end of an era, part 2. The match between these legends could rival the legendary bout between Triple H and The Undertaker at WrestleMania 28. Retiring at the hands of his greatest opponent would be a fitting end for Cena.

What do you think? Other than these three superstars, who could be the best fit to face John Cena in a retirement match? Comment below!

