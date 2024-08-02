Top 3 WWE Superstars Who Might Return at SummerSlam

The grand summer event of WWE, SummerSlam, is just two days away. The marquee pay-per-view will take place at the Cleveland Browns Stadium in Ohio, Cleveland. There are some big matches on the card, with the biggest one being Cody Rhodes against Solo Sikoa for the WWE title.

Similarly, another highly anticipated match at SummerSlam will be CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre, with Seth Rollins as the special guest referee. Then there is the World Heavyweight Title match between Damian Priest and Gunther, with all eyes on 'The Ring General' Gunther winning the biggest bout of his life. And not to forget, Rhea Ripley will be up against Liv Morgan, with Dominik Mysterio by Ripley's side.

However, all eyes will be on the return of major WWE superstars. SummerSlam is an event that sets the narratives for some big stories, as prominent wrestlers return or restart their storylines. We have shortlisted three superstars who might make their presence felt at SummerSlam.

Roman Reigns

The Tribal Chief’s potential return at SummerSlam to attack Solo Sikoa is being eagerly anticipated. Roman Reigns has not dropped any hints about his return, but nearly all wrestling observers have said that Reigns’ return is 100% confirmed.

Reigns, much like his 2020 return at SummerSlam, is expected to make his presence felt in the main event of the show when Cody Rhodes takes on Solo Sikoa to defend his WWE title. It’s certain that the main event won’t be just an affair between Solo and Cody, but will involve a lot of WWE personalities. So, it’s highly probable that Roman Reigns will be making his return at SummerSlam.

John Cena

Apart from Roman Reigns, John Cena is another top WWE superstar who might show-up at SummerSlam . Although Cena is not expected to initiate a storyline at the event, but he is expected to show up at SummerSlam just like he did at Money In The Bank 2024.

Cena has already announced his retirement from WWE, which he said might take place by the end of December 2025. So, this SummerSlam would be his second last SummerSlam. He has also thrown up hints of showing up at Royal Rumble next year. Maybe, he might just show up at SummerSlam. Who knows?

Charlotte Flair

There are strong chances of former WWE Women’s Champion, Charlotte Flair making her return at SummerSlam. Flair has been absent from WWE since December 2020, when she sustained serious injury tearing her MCL, ACL and meniscus.

Flair in fact gave strong hints of her return at SummerSlam as she uploaded a picture of her training session at the company’s performance center. She was seen rehearsing running between the ropes.

Daughter of WWE legend Ric Flair, Charlotte Flair is a 14-time women’s world champion, two away from tying her record with her father. Let’s see if she makes her return at SummerSlam or not.