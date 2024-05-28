Top 3 Youngest Coaches To Reach NBA Finals ft Joe Mazzulla

Imagine being just 35 and already making history as the youngest head coach in the NBA. That's Joe Mazzulla for you! But don't let his age fool you, he's no rookie. With his unconventional journey and remarkable success, he's proven himself as a GOAT within the world of professional basketball.

Since taking over the Boston Celtics in 2023, he's led them to an amazing offensive performance in the 2023-24 season with 11 wins in 14 games gaining top spot in the team. Not just Mazzulla, but joining him are the two other top youngest NBA coaches who have made headlines.

A new social media post shook the NBA world when this news got official. On 28th May, the Hoop Centrac X page added a new tweet featuring Mazzulla's image with the caption, “Joe Mazzulla is the youngest Head Coach to reach the NBA Finals since Bill Russell in 1969, per @espn. Respect (fire emoji).”

Who are the other two top Youngest NBA Coaches?

After Mazzulla, Will Hardy, at 35 years old, is among the second NBA's youngest head coaches, leading the Utah Jazz into the fray. With previous experience as an assistant with the San Antonio Spurs and Boston Celtics, Hardy brings a wealth of knowledge to the table in his second year with the Jazz.

And, the third young blood is Mark Daigneault, aged 38. The star has been at the helm of the Oklahoma City Thunder since 2018, striving to elevate the team's status into a playoff contender.

With a current record of 10-4 and a five-game winning streak, Daigneault's coaching prowess is clearly evident. As these young coaches continue to shape their respective teams, the NBA landscape is ripe with anticipation for the exciting developments ahead.

In a nutshell, It seems like Joe Mazzulla might be having the team watch 2010’s The Town as part of their morning training sessions. Despite all the jokes and teasing Joe endured last year, from both Celtics and non-Celtics fans alike, here he is, in the NBA Finals in just his second year as a head coach. Wishing Joe all the luck in the world! He's definitely a character, but he's our character. As Perk once famously said, "If you take Joe's brain out and put it in a bird, the bird is gonna start flying backwards."

Celtics Vs Pacers match summary

After a hard-fought 105-102 victory against the Indiana Pacers on Monday, former WVU guard Joe Mazzulla and the Boston Celtics clinched a spot in the 2024 NBA Finals. The Celtics swept the Pacers in four games, avenging last year's playoff elimination by Miami. With their eyes on the championship, Boston has been a top contender all season and is now just four wins away from the title.

If Mazzulla leads the Celtics to victory, he'll make history as the first West Virginia product to win an NBA ring as a coach, joining the ranks of Jerry West and Jerome Anderson. Next up, the Celtics will face the winner of the Western Conference Finals, where the Dallas Mavericks hold a commanding 3-0 series lead against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The coach was enough to confirm how the young blood are on their way to creating more histories.