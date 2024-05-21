Top 5 Best Performances of All Time in NBA Conference Finals Ranked

The 2024 NBA conference finals promise to be a thrilling showcase of talent and determination as the top teams from the East and West clash for a chance to advance to the NBA Finals.

The series kicks off with the top-seeded Boston Celtics facing off against the resilient Indiana Pacers who stood at No. 6 in the Eastern Conference Finals. With elite perimeter defenders and offensive firepower on both sides, this matchup is poised to be a battle of strategic prowess and individual brilliance.

Meanwhile, in the West, the No. 3 Minnesota Timberwolves will host the No. 5 Dallas Mavericks in a showdown that features dynamic playmakers and defensive stalwarts. Expect high-octane performances, strategic adjustments, and intense competition as these teams vie for a shot at basketball glory.

From standout performances by rising stars like Anthony Edwards and Tyrese Haliburton to the veteran leadership of players like Jayson Tatum and Kyrie Irving, fans can anticipate a blend of youthful exuberance and seasoned expertise on display.

However, before we get to witness this year’s top performances of the NBA Conference Finals, let’s delve into the top five best performances of all time in the NBA Conference Finals. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

#5.Charles Barkley vs. SuperSonics Game 5 of the Conference Finals 1993

In the pivotal 1993 Western Conference Finals Game 5 against the Seattle SuperSonics, Charles Barkley showcased true MVP form with an unforgettable performance that etched his name in NBA playoff history.

Advertisement

Having been named the NBA Most Valuable Player just a week earlier, Barkley delivered a spectacular triple-double by scoring a playoff record 43 points alongside an impressive 15 rebounds and 10 assists.

His stellar showing marked him as only the third player in NBA history to record a 40-point triple-double in the playoffs, sharing the elite company with legends like Oscar Robertson and Jerry West.

This remarkable display by Barkley not only solidified the Suns' victory in Game 5 but also propelled them to a 3-2 series lead, placing them on the brink of their first NBA Finals appearance in 17 years.

Also Read: ‘Poor Man’s Davion Mitchell’: NBA Scouts Believe Bronny James Will Go Undrafted if Lakers Don’t Pick Him

#4. LeBron James vs. Orlando Magic Game 1 of the East Finals 2009

LeBron James delivered an outstanding playoff performance in what remains one of his best according to game score. Scoring 49 points, he achieved a playoff career high that was not surpassed until 2018.

This remarkable feat marked his third-highest total in a conference finals game. Impressively, LeBron achieved this with just 30 shots and 10 free throws, demonstrating exceptional efficiency by shooting 67% from the field. In addition to his remarkable scoring, he also contributed eight assists, three steals, and two blocks.

Despite LeBron's heroic performance, the game took a turn as Orlando coach Stan Van Gundy famously rallied his players at halftime by stating, "We're all witnesses," referencing James' Nike campaign.

Subsequently, the Orlando Magic rallied to secure a one-point victory on a late Rashard Lewis 3-pointer. This victory was emblematic of the series as a whole, as Orlando ultimately emerged victorious with a 4-2 series win, despite LeBron's extraordinary efforts throughout.

#3. Dirk Nowitzki vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Game 1 of the West finals 2011

Dirk Nowitzki's performance during the Mavericks' 2011 title run stands as a masterpiece unmatched in playoff history, with no player achieving higher point totals with better efficiency.

In the opening game of the Western Conference finals, Nowitzki delivered an awe-inspiring performance, scoring 48 points on an outstanding 12-of-15 shooting from the floor and a perfect 24-of-24 from the free-throw line.

Advertisement

Former Thunder coach Scott Brooks remarked, "I thought we defended him as close as we can -- obviously, too close," highlighting the challenge of containing Nowitzki's offensive prowess. The Mavericks enjoyed a nine-day break after sweeping the Lakers in the second round, during which Nowitzki utilized the time to refine his skills, engaging in late-night shooting sessions with his longtime mentor, Holger Geschwindner.

Nowitzki's exceptional form overshadowed Kevin Durant's first 40-point playoff performance, setting the tone as Dallas convincingly defeated Oklahoma City in five games.

#2. Charles Barkley vs. Seattle SuperSonics Game 7 of West finals the 1993

In the 1993 Western Conference finals, Charles Barkley delivered a sensational performance that showcased his immense talent and leadership on the court. Barkley's memorable 44-point, 24-rebound outing in Game 7 against the Seattle SuperSonics stands out as one of his finest moments in the NBA.

Facing the tough challenge of a decisive Game 7, Barkley rose to the occasion, single-handedly guiding the Phoenix Suns to victory with his dominant play.

What made this performance even more remarkable was the fact that he received little resistance from the opposing defense, particularly from the Seattle coach's surprising decision not to double-team Barkley after his standout performance in Game 5.

#1. Michael Jordan vs. Detroit Pistons Game 3 Of the East finals 1989

In a remarkable display of skill and determination, Jordan led the Bulls to a stunning 99-97 victory over the Detroit Pistons, despite trailing by 14 points with just over seven minutes remaining.

His epic performance down the stretch saw him finish with 46 points, seven rebounds, five assists, and five steals. This extraordinary effort underscored the challenge he posed for the Pistons' defense, demonstrating his ability to influence the game even against formidable opponents.

Notably, Jordan scored 10 of his 17 fourth-quarter points in a brief three-minute span, including a game-winning shot where he soared over two defenders, including Dennis Rodman. Although the Pistons ultimately prevailed in the series, Jordan's performance in this game left a lasting impression.

Advertisement

Also Read: Rudy Gobert Is Only NBA Player Out of Top 15 Highest Paid to Make It to Conference Finals This Season