Top 5 Biggest Boxing Pay-Per-Views of All Time Ft Floyd Mayweather, Conor McGregor and More

Ever wondered which boxing fights drew the most viewers? The world of boxing is packed with legendary matchups, but only a few have truly dominated pay-per-view records. Floyd Mayweather, known for his unbeaten record, headlines most of these. But did you know Conor McGregor's MMA crossover also made history?

Or does a rematch between Evander Holyfield and Mike Tyson rank among the top? These fights didn't just capture fans' attention; they became global events. So, what makes a boxing match reach such heights? Let’s dive into the biggest pay-per-view bouts in boxing history and uncover the stories behind them.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Manny Pacquiao: The fight of the century

Dubbed 'The Fight of the Century,' Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Manny Pacquiao was one of the most highly anticipated boxing matches ever. Years of negotiations, disagreements, and fan demand finally culminated in the two pound-for-pound kings meeting in the ring on May 2, 2015, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

The fight took five years to make, with both fighters at the peak of their careers when talks initially began. However, disputes over drug testing, purse splits, and broadcasting rights delayed the bout. When the fight was finally confirmed, it generated unprecedented hype, with fans and analysts alike speculating on the outcome.

The bout itself was a tactical affair, with Mayweather utilizing his defensive skills to keep Pacquiao at bay. Despite Pacquiao's aggressive style and relentless pressure, Mayweather's precise counter-punching and ring generalship earned him a unanimous decision victory after 12 rounds.

The fight broke all pay-per-view records, selling a staggering 4.6 million buys and generating over $410 million in revenue. It also brought in a total of $600 million, including gate receipts, sponsorships, and international television rights.

Though some criticized the fight for its lack of explosive action, it remained the highest-grossing boxing match of all time and solidified Mayweather's status as one of the greatest defensive fighters in history.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Conor McGregor: The money fight

The boxing match between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor, held on August 26, 2017, was aptly nicknamed 'The Money Fight.' The buildup to this spectacle was as theatrical as it was intense, marked by a promotional tour that spanned several countries and featured fiery exchanges that captivated the global sports audience.

Many saw Conor McGregor, making his professional boxing debut, as the underdog against the undefeated Mayweather, who had come out of retirement just for this bout. The promotional events were a masterclass in hype, drawing attention from every corner of the sports world and setting the stage for one of the most-watched fights in boxing history.

The fight took place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Mayweather deployed a strategic approach, allowing McGregor to tire after an aggressive start. By the 10th round, Mayweather took control, leading to a stoppage victory that maintained his unbeaten record. The fight was declared a TKO in Mayweather's favor.

In terms of financials, the fight secured 4.3 million PPV buys and generated over $600 million in total revenue, solidifying it as one of the top-grossing single sports events ever. This clash not only satisfied the curiosity of fans but also redefined the commercial potential of high-profile crossover fights.

Oscar De La Hoya vs. Floyd Mayweather Jr: The world awaits

Oscar De La Hoya vs. Floyd Mayweather Jr., dubbed 'The World Awaits,' was one of the most highly anticipated boxing matches of the 21st century. On May 5, 2007, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, two of the sport's biggest stars collided in a bout that lived up to its massive hype.

De La Hoya, the six-division world champion and golden boy of boxing, was the biggest draw in the sport. Undefeated and supremely confident, Mayweather was on the rise, eager to dethrone De La Hoya as boxing's top star. The buildup to the fight was intense, with both fighters engaging in a heated war of words during the promotional tour, which only added to the anticipation.

Inside the ring, the fight was a closely contested battle. De La Hoya's aggression and power were met with Mayweather's slick defense and pinpoint counterpunching. After 12 rounds, the judges awarded a split decision victory to Mayweather, solidifying his status as the pound-for-pound king of boxing.

The fight was a financial juggernaut, generating 2.4 million pay-per-view buys and over $136 million in revenue. This event set the stage for Mayweather's future as the sport's biggest draw while also marking the beginning of De La Hoya's gradual decline from the pinnacle of boxing.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Canelo Álvarez: The one

The bout between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Canelo Álvarez, aptly named 'The One,' symbolized a generational clash that boxing aficionados had eagerly anticipated. Staged on September 14, 2013, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

The buildup to the fight was electrifying, with both fighters undefeated and in their prime. Mayweather faced a young, powerful, and aggressive Canelo, who had rapidly risen through the ranks to become one of the sport’s most exciting prospects. The hype was immense, and the event drew massive attention worldwide.

In the ring, Mayweather demonstrated why he was considered one of the greatest defensive boxers ever. He expertly maneuvered around Canelo's powerful blows, using his experience and tactical acumen to outclass the younger fighter. The result was a majority decision victory for Mayweather, with the judges scoring it 117-111, 116-112, and one controversial 114-114.

This blockbuster event achieved 2.2 million PPV buys and generated over $150 million in revenue, reinforcing Mayweather’s status as a top pay-per-view draw and marking a pivotal moment in boxing history.

Evander Holyfield vs. Mike Tyson II: The Bite Fight

Evander Holyfield vs. Mike Tyson II, infamously known as 'The Bite Fight,' took place on June 28, 1997, at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. This was the highly anticipated rematch following their first encounter in 1996, where Holyfield shocked the world by defeating Tyson via an 11th-round TKO, reclaiming the WBA Heavyweight title. The buildup to the rematch was intense, with Tyson seeking redemption and Holyfield aiming to solidify his dominance.

The fight began with both fighters displaying aggression, but Holyfield quickly established control. Frustrated by Holyfield’s tactics and unable to land clean punches, Tyson resorted to one of the most notorious acts in sports history. In the third round, Tyson bit Holyfield’s ear, tearing off a piece of it. Despite the shocking incident, the fight continued briefly before Tyson bit Holyfield’s other ear, leading to his disqualification.

The controversy of 'The Bite Fight' overshadowed the actual boxing, but it remains one of the most talked-about moments in sports. The event drew 1.99 million pay-per-view buys, generating approximately $180 million in revenue. Despite the chaotic ending, the fight left a lasting legacy in the annals of boxing, symbolizing the intense rivalry between the two heavyweights.

Which of these legendary matchups had you glued to your screen? Or do you have another favorite fight that didn’t make the list?