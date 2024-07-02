Top 5 Biggest Contracts in NBA History ft Jayson Tatum's USD 314 Million Record Extension

The NBA offseason is in full swing, and the player contracts being inked are breaking records left and right. Jayson Tatum's impending five-year, $314 million supermax deal with the Celtics is set to become the largest contract in NBA history in terms of total value, surpassing teammate Jaylen Brown's record-setting deal from the previous season.

Not to be outdone, Paul George secured a lucrative four-year, $211.58 million contract with the Philadelphia 76ers, solidifying his status as one of the highest-paid players in the league. These staggering numbers feature the astronomical salaries that NBA stars are commanding in today's league, a trend that is only expected to escalate with new broadcasting rights deals on the horizon.

As the basketball world witnesses players like Tatum and George redefining the boundaries of wealth in the NBA, it's evident that the era of eye-popping player contracts is here to stay. Before we go into any depth regarding the NBA offseason, let’s have a look at the top 5 biggest contracts in NBA history:

#5. Anthony Edwards - Minnesota Timberwolves: $244 Million

One of the brightest young talents in the league, Edwards had a breakout season culminating in a Western Conference finals appearance. In July 2023, he secured a lucrative five-year, $244 million extension, reflecting his stellar performance. Not only did he earn his second All-Star selection and his first All-NBA nod, but he also guided the Wolves to the conference finals.

At just 22 years old, Edwards has only begun to showcase his immense potential, both on the court and off. Regarded as a future face of the league, he serves as the cornerstone of Minnesota's team, with the franchise poised to continue building around his burgeoning talent, even if it involves making other roster adjustments.

#4. Bradley Beal - Phoenix Suns: $251 Million

In a surprising move, Beal inked a massive five-year, $251.02 million deal with the Wizards before being traded to the Suns last summer. Initially deemed a challenging contract to offload, the Suns acquired Beal by offering four pick swaps and numerous second-round picks to bolster a lineup already featuring Booker and Kevin Durant.

Beal's debut season in Phoenix was marred by injuries, sidelining him for 53 games. Questions linger on the viability of this star trio coexisting effectively on the court. If chemistry proves elusive, finding a trade partner for Beal and his hefty contract could pose a significant challenge, given his injury history and the team's struggles to achieve notable success.

#3. Nikola Jokic - Denver Nuggets: $276 Million

In July 2022, the three-time MVP and 2023 NBA champion, Nikola Jokic, secured a lucrative five-year, $276.12 million contract with the Nuggets. Despite being arguably undervalued given his exceptional performance, Jokic has consistently dominated the league, clinching three MVP awards in recent seasons.

His leadership propelled Denver to a championship victory in 2023. Despite a second-round playoff exit this year, Jokic maintained his stellar level of play. With the Nuggets poised to reload their roster for the upcoming season, Jokic remains integral to their pursuit of another title.

#2. Jaylen Brown - Boston Celtics: $304 Million

The Boston Celtics shook the NBA world by securing Jaylen Brown to a groundbreaking five-year, $304 million contract, making him the highest-paid player in the league at that time which now has been surpassed by his teammate Tatum. Despite the initial shock, history shows that such records are meant to be surpassed.

Just as Mike Conley Jr.'s deal briefly held the top spot in 2016 before being overshadowed by larger contracts, Brown's landmark agreement is anticipated to be eclipsed by future supermax deals as the league's economic landscape evolves. The escalating growth of maximum contracts under the current Collective Bargaining Agreement is expected to push Brown's payday closer to the norm rather than the exception, setting the stage for even greater deals as other elite players step into negotiations.

#1. Jayson Tatum - Boston Celtics: $314 Million

Jayson Tatum has secured his place in NBA history by becoming the newest member of the exclusive $300 million club with a groundbreaking five-year, $314 million contract extension with the Boston Celtics. This deal, set to begin in the 2025-26 season, will keep the five-time All-Star in Boston through the 2029-30 season, confirming his commitment to the reigning NBA champions.

Tatum's new supermax contract, once finalized, will surpass the record-breaking contract signed by his teammate Jaylen Brown last offseason, making it the largest deal in NBA history. His outstanding playoff contributions, including a championship-clinching Game 5 performance against the Dallas Mavericks, further demonstrate his value to the Celtics.

