Top 5 Conor McGregor Schizo Twitter Moments Thread Goes Viral on X

Conor McGregor has done it again. His Twitter antics have the internet buzzing, and people can’t get enough. A new viral thread on X titled "TOP 5 CONOR MCGREGOR SCHIZO TWITTER MOMENTS" is taking social media by storm. What are the top five moments that have everyone talking?

From wearing an oversized wolf hat to liking questionable content, McGregor keeps us guessing. Why did he call someone "Mr Oestrogen"? And what’s with the Mickey Mouse voice? If you’ve missed these bizarre moments, you’re in for a treat.

Let's start with the first moment that kicked off this wild thread: 'Fursuit Conor.' In this post, Conor McGregor is seen wearing an oversized plush wolf hat, covering his entire head with exaggerated wolf features like ears, eyes, and a nose. The hat gives him a playful, almost cartoonish look.

His beard peeks out from under the hat, adding a funny contrast to the fierce persona he usually portrays. McGregor captioned the image with, "Don’t expect the wolf to graze with sheep," making everyone wonder about the unexpected wardrobe choice.

Moving on to the second moment, titled "Conor sha**ed a midget," we have a screenshot of a tweet that left fans both amused and scratching their heads. McGregor posted a picture of himself holding a small lady at a bike rally. His tweet read, "aaah yes lads. Mac Daddy and his little McNugget. Proper Lay he was." While many saw it as a crude joke, others couldn't help but laugh at McGregor's irreverent sense of humor.

The third entry in the thread is just as outrageous. It's a voice recording of McGregor going off on YouTuber True Geordie. McGregor doesn’t hold back, calling him "Mr Oestrogen" and mocking him with the nickname "B*tch T*ts." The audio clip quickly spread across the internet, showcasing McGregor’s flair for dramatic and unfiltered insults. He’s known for his verbal spars, but this one took it to another level.

Then, we had the fourth moment, which caught everyone by surprise. Titled "Liking Gay P*rn," it shows a screenshot of McGregor’s like on a tweet that allegedly featured gay porn. The user who compiled the thread cheekily captioned this moment, "Conor forgets to swap accounts," suggesting McGregor made a social media slip-up. Whether it was intentional or an accident, it added fuel to the fire, sparking endless jokes and memes.

Finally, the thread wraps up with another voice recording of McGregor, titled "The Most Powerful Twitter Has Ever Seen." In this clip, McGregor repeats this phrase multiple times, using different voices, including an over-the-top Mickey Mouse impression. The bizarre combination of serious and silly tones left fans wondering what he was thinking. But that's the magic of McGregor—he keeps us all on our toes.

In just a few tweets and recordings, McGregor managed to show us why he’s one of the most unpredictable personalities on social media. Each moment is a reminder that with Conor McGregor, there’s never a dull day.