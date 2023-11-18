Top 5 epic rivalries that shaped Michael Jordan's career

Michael Jordan, despite his legendary status and revered admiration, faced numerous trials on his path to achieving his ultimate NBA goal.

His endeavors led to major victories, causing defeats for his contemporaries in the 1990s and sparking fierce competition among fellow NBA players throughout his career.

Let's explore the most intense rivalries Jordan encountered during his illustrious NBA tenure

#1 Isiah Thomas

Isiah Thomas unquestionably tops every roster of Michael Jordan's adversaries. The infamous 'Bad Boy' Detroit Pistons, led by Thomas, bested Jordan's Chicago Bulls in three consecutive NBA Playoffs from 1988 to 1990.

The Pistons' aggressive nature transformed these games into brutal battlegrounds that routinely concluded with the Bulls battered and defeated.

As their last major obstacle before establishing their dynasty, the Bulls needed to overcome Thomas and his 'Bad Boy' Detroit Pistons.

Twice, in 1989 and 1990, the Pistons blocked the Bulls at the Eastern Conference Finals. The no-holds-barred tactics and physical dominance of the Detroit team established a friction-filled atmosphere between the teams, with Jordan frequently being subjected to rough fouls.

In his documentary, The Last Dance, Jordan disclosed his deep-seated resentment towards the Detroit Pistons.

#2 Charles Barkley

The remarkable 1992-93 NBA campaign for the Phoenix Suns puts Charles Barkley firmly on this list.

Although he competed against Jordan in two NBA playoff matches during his time with the Philadelphia 76ers and failed in both attempts, Barkley had confessed that he felt inadequately supported in Philadelphia.

Following his 1992 trade to the Phoenix Suns, Barkley won the NBA MVP and led the Suns to the NBA Finals - a victory that, for many fans and critics, placed him on a par with Jordan for the title of league's best player.

The 1993 NBA Finals saw Barkley and the Phoenix Suns perform well, with the outcome determined by minor elements.

Barkley posted an impressive average of 27.3 points, 13 rebounds,, and 5.5 assists per game across the six-game series, but Jordan surpassed all expectations in arguably his best NBA finals performance ever.

Jordan set an NBA finals record by scoring an average of 41 points per game and adding 8.5 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game to his stat line.

Ultimately, the Chicago Bulls clinched the NBA Championship following John Paxson's decisive shot in the 6th game.

ALSO READ: NBA orders LaMelo Ball to conceal tattoo violating logo exposure guidelines

#3 Clyde Drexler

Clyde Drexler and Michael Jordan, both Hall of Famers, squared off 23 times in the NBA, with Jordan emerging victorious in 14 games.

Drexler's Portland Trail Blazers lost to Jordan's Chicago Bulls in the 1992 NBA Finals, after which both became teammates and friends in the 1992 Dream Team. Yet, Jordan never missed a chance to have a friendly dig at Drexler during their Dream team tenure.

Advertisement

Although Drexler once bragged about being superior, Jordan took it lightly, praising Drexler's skills, but suggesting he lacked Jordan's marketability. The professional rivalry aside, they both bonded off the court.

#4 Magic Johnson

The sports rivalry between Michael Jordan and Magic Johnson forms a crucial part of the NBA's legacy. The two stars challenged each other 13 times in NBA's seasonal matches, with Jordan holding the upper hand, winning seven.

Jordan's Bulls also triumphed over Johnson's Lakers in the 1991 NBA finals. Jordan, known for his impressive scoring, carried an all-time high career average of 30.1 points per game.

Conversely, Johnson's forte lay in his outstanding playmaking and ball-distribution abilities. Their contrasting styles and competitive team battles added an exciting twist to their face-offs, making them a fan favorite.

#5 Larry Bird

Larry Bird, another Hall of Famer and rival, encountered Jordan 23 times in NBA contests, and Jordan defeated Bird's team 12 times.

Bird enjoyed a prolific career, cementing his place as a 12-time All-Star and three-time consecutive league MVP (1984–86), becoming the first non-center to achieve the feat.

His career statistics boast an average of 24.3 points, 10 rebounds, and 6.3 assists per game, with a total of 21,791 points - the 11th highest at the time he hung up his boots.

Bird's Celtics were conquered by Jordan's Bulls in the 1991 NBA Playoffs’ first round. Regardless of the competition, both held a deep respect for each other's talents, and their rivalry remains an intriguing chapter in NBA history.

ALSO READ: James Harden notches FIRST WIN with LA Clippers, seals victory over former team Houston Rockets