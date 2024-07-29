Top 5 Greatest Returns at WWE SummerSlam:From Edge To Brock Lesnar

SummerSlam is inarguably the second biggest WWE pay-per-view after WrestleMania. It’s at par with Survivor Series, where major storylines culminate, or even get more sharper for Survivor Series. At SummerSlam, titles often change hands and returns happen.

This year’s SummerSlam is slated to happen on August 3, 2024, at Cleveland Browns Stadium, Ohio on August 3, 2024. And this year, Roman Reigns is highly expected to return. He has been absent from the WWE programming since WrestleMania and might make a return at the great event.

So, we have compiled a list of the top 5 SummerSlam returns in WWE’s history. We go from bottom to top in this list.

5 greatest returns at SummerSlam

5. Daniel Bryan (SummerSlam 2010)

At number five, we have Daniel Bryan who made his return at SummerSlam 2010, against the Nexus. This was a return after a hiatus of a few months when Bryan had to be removed by the WWE when he had violated a few TV guidelines.

Being part of the Nexus before, Bryan was shunted out after she spat on Cena, and even tied his neck with the rope along with the rest of the Nexus members. However, Bryan returned at SummerSlam joining the team with Cena in a winning attempt at Nexus.

In the next few years, Daniel Bryan’s fortunes took off, and he became the WWE World Heavyweight Champion at WrestleMania 30.

4. Becky Lynch (SummerSlam 2021)

The Man Becky Lynch had an exotic return at SummerSlam 2021 after a gap of 15 months when she dropped her RAW Women’s Championship announcing she was pregnant. The former WWE superstar returned at SummerSlam as a heel and defeated Bianca Belair in less than half a minute to win the SmackDown Women’s Championship.

3. Edge (SummerSlam 2019)



It was a homecoming after eight years for the Rated-R- R Superstar. Edge had quit wrestling in 2011 after getting a serious neck injury. He was seen in WWE once but didn’t wrestle. However, at SummerSlam when he returned, he did something different.

Edge speared Elias, signaling that he was just not over with it yet. And within the next five months, Edge made his return at Royal Rumble 2020, where had an emotional comeback.

2. Brock Lesnar (SummerSlam 2021)



This was a return after nearly 18 months. Brock Lesnar wasn’t seen after losing his WWE Universal Championship to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36. However, The Beast made his return, right when nobody absolutely expected.

He came in the closing segments of SummerSlam’s main-event where Reigns had beaten John Cena to retain his WWE Championship. And then, when everybody thought that it was over, Lesnar came and gave another F-5 to Cena, with a shocked Reigns looking on.

1 Roman Reigns (SummerSlam 2020)

This has been the biggest and the most shocking return by any superstar. Reigns had made a return after almost one year when he had pulled himself out of the WrestleMania 36 main event match against Braun Stroman. It was for the WWE Universal Championship.

This return was the most shocking because rumors swirled that Roman Reigns’ WWE career was almost over, and he had taken retirement. But at SummerSlam 2020, he returned to attack Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt. Then at Payback four weeks later, he won the back and went on to retain it for three years (1,316 days).

