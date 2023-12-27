Top 5 highest individual Christmas game scores in NBA history

The tradition of NBA's Christmas Day games has a lengthy history, stretching back to the league's second season in 1947.

The tradition began when the New York Knicks triumphed over the Providence Steamrollers with a score of 89-75 on December 25th.

From that point forward, the tradition continued annually—with a few exceptions due to lockouts or specific situations. Since 2008, the NBA has upheld the tradition of presenting five games on Christmas Day.

Unlike the consistent Thanksgiving Day games of the NFL, the NBA's Christmas Day matches are not fixed; instead, they showcase some of the most talented teams and top players.

Furthermore, it has been customary since 1995 for the reigning NBA champions to take one of the slots for games on Christmas Day.

The 2023 Christmas Day games marked the 76th iteration of these holiday matches and continued the 16-year tradition of featuring five games in a single day.

Fascinating statistics behind the NBA on Christmas Day include the Knicks holding the record for the most Christmas Day engagements, and the Lakers proudly carrying the most holiday victories of any team.

This article highlights NBA players who have bagged the most points on NBA Christmas Day.

1. Bernard King

Across fourteen seasons, Bernard King played and scored for six NBA teams.

Advertisement

However, his most successful stint came with the New York Knicks after a short tenure with the Golden State Warriors.

Most of his All-Star seasons and numerous scoring records came from his time with the Knicks.

During 1984 Christmas Day, Bernard King racked up 60 points against the New Jersey Nets, although his team eventually lost.

This impressive score made him the tenth player to achieve 60 or more points in a single NBA game. King especially shone in the first half, where he accumulated 40 points.

2. Wilt Chamberlain

The legendary Wilt Chamberlain holds multiple NBA scoring records, including being the sole player to hold a season average of more than 40 and 50 points.

Despite his best scoring seasons being with the Philadelphia Warriors, his two NBA championships came from his time with the Philadelphia 76ers and the Los Angeles Lakers.

On the 1961 NBA Christmas Day, Chamberlain scored 59 points against the New York Knicks, although his team still lost the game 136-135.

As a rookie, Chamberlain managed a stellar 59 points and 36 rebounds in the game.

In this article, we highlight NBA players who have tallied the highest points on NBA Christmas Day.

3T. Luka Doncic

On NBA Christmas Day 2023, Luka Doncic brought in a whopping 50 points for the Dallas Mavericks in their face-off with the Phoenix Suns.

Doncic contributed 16 assists, six rebounds, four steals, and three blocks while shooting at 60.0% accuracy, including an eight-of-16 from three-point territory.

Doncic would lead the Mavericks to a victory with a score of 128-114. This performance marks his third Christmas Day game and a 2-1 record on this noteworthy scheduled day.

3T. Rick Barry

Former NBA San Francisco Warriors/Golden State Warriors player, Rick Barry, had two individual runs with his team, returning to the franchise after his initial two-year tenure.

His NBA Championship title arrived in 1975, during his second stint, however, his standout Christmas Day performance took place during the 1966 season.

Advertisement

In this particular season, Barry made a commendable score of 50 points accompanied by 4 assists and 6 rebounds, resulting in a 124-112 victory over Cincinnati Royals on Christmas Day.

Barry proceeded to have an impressive overall season with an average of 35.6 points per game.

4. Jerry West

Jerry West, also referred to as "Mr. Clutch" due to his skill of pulling off pressure-induced crucial plays, was a 14-time NBA All-Star and an NBA champion with the LA Lakers in 1972, with whom he served for 14 years.

West's astounding 47-point performance came about on the NBA Christmas Day in 1963 during the LA Lakers' game against the New York Knicks.

The Lakers triumphed by 8 points(134-126), crediting yet another instrumental spectacle in West's career with the franchise.

5. Tracy McGrady

The most recent name in the list of NBA stars is that Tracy McGrady, courtesy of his Christmas Day performance in 2002 with the Orlando Magic.

McGrady, a free agent, signed with the Magic after three years with the Toronto Raptors, looking to avoid being overshadowed by Vince Carter.

McGrady made his mark by scoring 46 points and grabbing 6 rebounds during his third season with the Magic on Christmas Day, leading to a close 104-99 victory over the Detroit Pistons.

Advertisement

The ensuing season saw McGrady being traded in a seven-player deal to the Houston Rockets.

ALSO READ: Who is the fastest and youngest to 10,000 points in NBA history and where does Luka Doncic rank?