The Jacksonville Jaguars just throned their quarterback Trevor Lawrence as the highest-paid NFL quarterback. Quarterback being one of the prime positions for the team, the franchises are ready to pay hefty sums of money to safeguard promising quarterbacks. And that’s what the Jaguars did the previous Thursday.

However, Trevor Lawrence and the Cincinnati Bengals’ quarterback Joe Burrow are on the same page with their average annual earnings. Now, let’s find out who are the top 5 highest paid NFL quarterbacks alongside Lawrence and Burrow.

Trevor Lawrence

On Thursday, Lawrence signed a five-year contract worth $275 million with the Jaguars. The contract provides a $200 million guarantee money. In the previous season, Lawrence scored 4016 yards and 21 touchdowns for the Jaguars. Following Lawrence’s promising performance, the Jaguars ended the previous season with nine victories and 8 defeats. Now, with the contract extension, the Jaguars hope to elevate their gameplay in the upcoming season.

Joe Burrow

Burrow and Lawrence are set to earn $55 million yearly. Last September, Burrow signed a five-year contract extension worth $275 million with the Bengals which made him the highest-paid quarterback in the league. Burrow had a disappointing 2023 season. Subsequently, the Bengals had a hard time in the 2023 NFL season, where they ended fourth in the NFC North division.

Jared Goff

The Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff brags a $53 million yearly compensation. Goff is the prime player for the Lions’ offense. In the previous season, Goff scored a whopping 4575 yards and 30 touchdowns in the season. Following this performance, the Lions went to the conference championship game and were defeated by the San Francisco 49ers.

Justin Herbert

In 2023, Justin Herbert signed a five-year contract worth $262.5 million with the Los Angeles Chargers. Following the contract, Herbert earns a $52.5 million yearly salary. For the upcoming season, the Chargers signed the championship-winning head coach Jim Harbaugh as their HC. Now, under the guidance of Harbaugh, Herbert will be leading the offensive line of the Chargers, aiming for a Super Bowl victory.

Lamar Jackson

Next on the list is the Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Last year, Jackson signed a five-year contract extension worth $260 million which earns him $52 million in yearly salary. The Ravens were Super Bowl contenders in the previous season where they lost against the Kansas City Chiefs. However, Jackson became the MVP for the previous season, and all eyes will be on Jackson for the upcoming season to revive the Ravens from a Super Bowl loss.

As of now, these are the top 5 quarterbacks earning the most. However, with time there will be additions to this list. The NFL enthusiasts hope to see the barrier of yearly salary getting broken.

Meanwhile, who will be the next quarterback on this list will be the burning question for the future. Any guesses?

