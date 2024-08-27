Top 5 Highest Paid NFL Wide Receivers in 2024 After CeeDee Lamb’s Record Cowboys Extension

CeeDee Lamb’s whopping $136 million contract extension did two things: one, it crowned him as the second-highest-paid WR in the NFL, and two, it raised the ceiling on the WR market to a whole new level. This is not the first time the WR market has seen such dramatic deals, especially this season.

The 2024 season witnessed some of the most massive deals in the WR market. Matter of fact, the top 5 highest-paid WR contracts were all signed in 2024, signaling that all NFL teams are locking in their top star receivers for the season. Here is the complete list of the top 5 highest-paid WRs in the NFL:

5. Tyreek Hill: $90 million

In 2022, Tyreek Hill set the barometer for signing deals for WR when he joined hands with the Miami Dolphins for a $120 million deal, running over four years. However, just two years into his contract, Hill again made headlines for getting his contract restructured.

The $90 million restructured contract over the next 3 seasons made Hill one of the highest-paid WRs in the NFL, further guaranteeing his place on the Dolphins roster. Earlier, Hill was set to get about 63.6 million guaranteed in the next three seasons, which is now increased to $65 million guaranteed. The contract restructure totaled $106.5 million over four years, the most guaranteed money for a wide receiver in NFL history.

4. Amon-Ra St. Brown: $120 million

Detroit Lions’ $120,010,000 contract extension with star WR Amon-Ra St. Brown comes next on the list, topping off Tyreek Hill’s. The deal, running until 2028, guarantees $30.02 million to the two-time Pro Bowler each year.

This totals the whole chunk of guaranteed money to $77 million, as insider Ian Rapoport confirmed. The deal came after St. Brown and his offensive line gifted a breakout season to Detroit, earning 1,515 yards and 10 TDs on 119 catches, all career-high, earning him first-team All-Pro honors.

3. A.J. Brown: $96 million

Back in April, A.J. Brown signed a three-year, $96 million deal, the highest in his career, with the Philadelphia Eagles. With this contract, the Eagles have secured Brown in until the 2029 season. Brown’s current contract of $100 million rums through 4 years, ending after the 2025 season.

Per the contract, the WR will receive $32 million per month, splurging his original monthly base pay by almost $7 million, totaling his guaranteed income to $84 million, making him the third highest paid WR in the whole of the NFL. Well, Brown’s standout skills as a WR, which he has honed over the years, first at Tennessee and then at Philadelphia, deserve it.

2. CeeDee Lamb: $100 million

The headlines have it: CeeDee Lamb etched himself as the second-highest paid WR with his four-year, $136 million deal. While Lamb had to pull some risky stunts of not attending OTAs this preseason to further pressure the Cowboys into a contract extension, after all, he managed to bag the massive deal.

This will generate about $34 million per month for the Dolphins’ WR, just one million shy of the first place. With $100 million guaranteed and about $38 million in signing bonuses, the Dolphins also chipped in their share of the ceiling-breaking WR deals. Yet, they didn’t match the top one.

1. Justin Jefferson: $140 million

The Vikings Justin Jefferson still boasts the highest-paid deal for a WR ever known in the NFL. Earlier this year in June, Jefferson signed the $1140 million contract, running over four years, that made him the highest paid WR in the league.

The deal included $100 million guaranteed and gave the Vikings WR about $35 million per month. The Offensive Player of the Year for the 2022 season has impressed everyone with his phenomenal skills to bag the most hefty deal in the WR market.

However, as the recent months are a witness, it will only be so long that the next WR market-breaking deal will be announced. While top WRs in the league like Jefferson and Hill will continue to be formidable forces, rookie phenomenons like Xavier Worthy, Malik Nabers, and Rome Odunze will take over.

