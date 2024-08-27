Top 5 Highest-Paid NHL Goalies



There are several outstanding goaltenders in today's NHL. Some are compensated appropriately, while others are not.

There have also been reports of excessive expectations being placed on specific goaltenders following a few successful seasons, which generally results in a large contract.

While some of these high-paid goaltenders are overpaid, others have earned their pay and are the driving force behind their team's overall success.

5. Ilya Sorokin - New York Islanders (USD 8.25 million)

Sorokin was 13-6-3 as a rookie in 2020-21, with a.918 save percentage, 2.17 goals against average, and three shutouts in 22 games. The 27-year-old became New York's starter during the 2021-22 season, with a remarkable 26-18-8 record,.925 save %, 2.40 goals-against average, and seven shutouts in 52 games.

Sorokin had a Vezina Trophy-worthy 2022-23 season, with a 31-22-7 record,.924 save percentage, 2.34 goals-against average, and six shutouts. However, he finished second in the Vezina vote, trailing Boston's Linus Ullmark.



The New York Islanders signed the outstanding goalkeeper for an eight-year contract deal, which will begin in the 2024-25 season. It is worth $8.25 million per year, according to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman.

Also Read: 7 Weirdly Wild Moments In NHL History

4. Connor Hellebuyck & Mark Scheifele - Winnipeg Jets (USD 8.5 million)

Mark Scheifele and Connor Hellebuyck have signed seven-year, $59.5 million contracts with the Winnipeg Jets. The contracts will start next season, in 2024, with an average yearly value of $8.5 million.

Advertisement

Scheifele and Hellebuyck may have been unrestricted free agents following this season. Last season, Scheifele led the Jets and tied for seventh in the NHL with 42 goals, a career-best. He also led the club in power-play goals (12) and finished third in points (68).

3. Andrei Vasilevskiy - Tampa Bay Lightning (USD 9.5 million)

With the third most costly contract, we come at the first goalkeeper to have won two Stanley Cups. Vasilevskiy was selected in the first round of the 2012 NHL Draft, and the Russian goaltender has long been regarded as one of the greatest in the game.

Vasilevskiy has transformed the Tampa Bay Lightning's Stanley Cup-winning team into one of the finest of the round. Vasilevskiy got a hefty eight-year contract for $76 million in the summer of 2019, with a $9.5 million cap hit.

The Lightning goaltender was on his second NHL deal when he inked the huge extension, which would expire after the 2027-28 season when Vasilevskiy will be 33. Vasilevskiy averaged 2.9 goals against in 52 games last season and had a save percentage of.900.

Advertisement

While the Lightning failed not to go beyond the first round, their goaltender remained steady and provided them with opportunities to win night after night.

2. Sergei Bobrovsky - Florida Panthers (USD 10 million)

In second place is a goaltender who finally won it all this past season. On July 1, 2019, Sergei Bobrovsky signed a hefty $70 million seven-year contract with the Florida Panthers.

The former Blue Jackets stopper arrived in Florida eager to win, and while his start in Florida was rocky, he eventually demonstrated the sort of goaltender he was with two consecutive Stanley Cup Final trips and a Stanley Cup ring.

Bobrovsky's contract will expire at the end of the 2025-26 NHL season, and it has a $10 million cap charge.

For a few seasons, Bobrovsky's contract was regarded as one of the worst in the game; it's interesting how a Stanley Cup win can shift the narrative. For a time, Bob appeared to be the favorite to win the Conn Smythe this postseason.

Advertisement

1. Carey Price - Montreal Canadiens - (USD 10.5 million)

Carey Price last played hockey in the 2021-22 NHL season, starting just five games. Price has suffered from a knee ailment in recent seasons and is unlikely to return to the NHL; he has been placed on long-term injury reserve until his contract expires at the end of the 2025-26 season.

Price has never won the Stanley Cup, but he is the most successful goalkeeper in Montreal Canadiens history, with 361 career victories.

Price is also the only goalie in NHL history to win the Ted Lindsay Award, William M. Jennings Trophy, Vezina Trophy, and Hart Trophy in the same season.

