Top 5 Longest Match in US Open History Ft Dan Evans vs Karen Khachanov

The US Open, the fourth and final of the major events that make up the annual Grand Slam of tennis, has been the stage for some of the most intense tennis matches in history. Over the years, many players have been involved in some of the toughest yet intriguing matchups.

Additionally, a few of these games were known for the sheer length of time they lasted on the court. One such outstanding, memorable clash is the recent match between Dan Evans and Karen Khachanov, which allowed the players to survive a long time competing on the court.

In this article, we will delve into the top five longest matches in US Open history.

Top 5 longest match in US Open history

#1 Dan Evans vs. Karen Khachanov - 5 hours and 35 minutes

British tennis player Dan Evans recently defeated Russian-Armenian professional tennis player Karen Khachanov in the longest U.S. Open matches in modern history - 6-7 (8), 7-6 (2), 7-6 (4), 4-6, 6-4.

The first round of the match lasted for around 5 hours and 35 minutes and broke the record for the longest U.S. Open match since 1970 and the implementation of the tiebreaker.

Shortly after the match, Evans mentioned that he would remember this match forever. He even admitted that this was the longest matchup he had ever experienced on the court.

As quoted by NBC, Evans said, “It’s just a crazy, crazy match. I guess it’s one I’ll remember obviously forever. It’s the longest I’ve ever been on a court. In the fourth set, I had to check the set to see what set we was in. I wasn’t entirely sure what set we was in. But, yeah, I don’t really want to do that again. That’s for sure.”

#2 Stefan Edberg vs. Michael Chang - 5 hours and 26 minutes

The year 1992 saw Stefan Edberg and Michael Chang engaging in one of the longest US Open tournaments. Before Evans and Khachanov’s recent matchup, this was considered the longest match.

The result made the Swedish tennis player edged Chang in the US Open semi-final (6-7, 7-5, 7-6, 5-7, 6-4) after five hours and 26 minutes of play on September 12, 1992.

#3 Carlos Alcaraz vs. Jannik Sinner - 5 hours and 15 minutes

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner’s 2022 US Open tournament made both youngsters reach the quarterfinals of the event. The results were truly amazing as the former defeated the latter in a stunning game.

Alcaraz emerged victorious 6-3, 6-7, 6-7, 7-5, 6-3 in an epic quarterfinal that stretched into the early hours of the morning during the epic showdown.

#4 Sargis Sargsian vs. Nicolas Massu - 5 hours and 4 minutes

Another solid match that lasted over five hours was between Sargis Sargsian, a former professional tennis player from Armenia, and Nicolas Massu, a Chilean former tennis player and coach, in 2004. The Armenian won the final set 6-4 to script a major upset and book his place in the third round of the US Open.

Not only that, Sargsian then competed in another longest consecutive round of tennis at the United States Open. He defeated Paul-Henri Mathieu of France, 4-6, 4-6, 6-4, 6-2, 7-6 (4), in a 4-hour-44-minute marathon.

#5 Ivan Lendl vs Boris Becker - 5 hours and 1 minute

In a classic duel at the U.S. Open, Ivan Lendl and Boris Becker were also engaged in one of the longest matchups in US Open history.

It resulted in the Czech-American former professional tennis player defeating the German former tennis player, 6-7 (7-4), 6-2, 6-7 (7-4), 6-3, 6-4, in a 5 hours and 1 minute of play.

All in all, these epic battles, including the recent match between Dan Evans and Karen Khachanov, illustrate how the US Open remains a stage where history can be created and records can be tested to their limits.

