Top 5 Most Brutal Hits In NHL History



Trigger Warning: This article contains words like death

Hockey can be a hard and violent game. Sometimes an unlawful strike is struck that is so far beyond the rules that it causes severe harm and injury to the player on the receiving end of it.

In some cases, the hit or play may be unintentional, but the outcome is so terrible that it warrants inclusion on this list. The brutality of an occurrence is determined by the harshness and illegality of the deed or the harshness and ugliness of the outcome.

Here are, 5 such brutal hits in NHL history

5. Eddie Shore Nearly Killed Ace Bailey

Eddie Shore, a Hall of Famer, was engaged in one of hockey's most violent incidents on December 12, 1933. The Red Horner struck Shore during a game between the Boston Bruins and the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Shore spun around to see who had attacked him and incorrectly thought it was Ace Bailey. Shore smacked Bailey from behind, causing his head to strike the ice hard. Bailey had a broken skull and was sent to the hospital for an emergency life-saving surgery.

Bailey narrowly survived the event, and his hockey career was over. On February 14, 1934, the league's top talents competed in a game to benefit Bailey and his family. At that game, Shore and Bailey clasped hands to make peace. Shore got suspended for 16 games following the hit. It just solidified his reputation as one of the league's fiercest, meanest players.

Advertisement

4. Ted Green and Wayne Maki started swinging their sticks

Although it occurred during a preseason game, the stick-swinging incident between Wayne Maki of the Blues and Boston's "Terrible" Ted Green is regarded as one of the most vicious ones in NHL history.

It occurred on September 21, 1969, in Ottawa. Maki and Green engaged in a stick-swinging duel that was nearly like fencing. Maki hit Green in the head, leaving the Bruins' tough man with a shattered skull and brain damage. He missed the whole 1969–70 NHL season and was never nearly the same player again.

3. McSorley hits Brashear in the head with his stick

Marty McSorley's NHL career came to an end with a dirty shot. McSorley played in the NHL from 1983-84 to 1999-2000. He spent most of his career as Wayne Gretzky's bodyguard in both Edmonton and Los Angeles. He has 13 seasons with more than 100 penalty minutes, including three years with more than 300.

Advertisement

On February 21, 2000, McSorley sliced at Donald Brashear's head, knocking the massive Canucks enforcer to the ice. Only two seconds were remaining in the game. Brashear's head impacted the ice forcefully, resulting in a Grade III concussion. McSorley was banned for the remainder of the 1999-2000 season and playoffs, and he never appeared in another NHL game.

2. Clint Malarchuk had his throat cut on the ice

This occurrence was entirely unintentional, yet it was such a horrendous disaster that it earned its place on the list of the most cruel moments in NHL history. On March 22, 1989, St. Louis' Steve Tuttle slashed into the jugular vein of Sabres goalkeeper Clint Malarchuk with his skate.

Malarchuk nearly died on the ice. According to sources, 11 fans collapsed during the game, two suffered heart attacks, and three players on the ice vomited up. Malarchuk was rescued by the team's trainer, who had served in Vietnam and knew how to treat major injuries.

Advertisement

1. Bill Masterton dies from injuries sustained during a game

Bill Masterton is the first player in NHL history to have died as a direct result of an NHL game. On January 13, 1968, the Oakland Seals paid a visit to the Minnesota North Stars in Bloomington.

During the first session, two Seals players, Larry Cahan and Ron Harris, hit Masterton cleanly. Masterton stumbled backward and struck his head hard on the ice. Masterton, like other NHL players in the late 1960s, didn't wear a helmet.

People on the ice instantly realized something was wrong. Blood was pouring from Masterton's nose, lips, and ears. He was taken to a nearby hospital but died around 30 hours later. The Masterton Trophy is named in his honor.

Also Read: 7 Weirdly Wild Moments In NHL History