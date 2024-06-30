Top 5 Most Hated NFL Star

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse

Every good story needs a villain, and NFL fans have no problem creating their own these days. There have always been "hated" NFL players, with Tom Brady once being the king of this hill due to his success against many fans' favorite teams. Peyton Manning once held this title for similar reasons. Not every great player in the NFL is hated, but often, winning too much can earn a player disdain from certain fan bases. Beyond success, there are various reasons why NFL fans might dislike certain players, including perceived overpayment or off-field troubles. Here are some of the most hated NFL players:

1. Deshaun Watson

Beginning in 2021, Deshaun Watson faced serious legal troubles when more than two dozen female massage therapists accused him of sexual harassment and assault. Watson consistently denied any wrongdoing, despite settling 20 claims of sexual misconduct. The controversies kept him out for the entire 2021 season due to disagreements with the Houston Texans' front office and his legal battles. His trade to the Cleveland Browns was met with mixed reactions, and the NFL suspended him for 11 games for the 2022 season. Watson’s actions and the surrounding media coverage have made him one of the most divisive figures in the league.

2. Antonio Brown

Antonio Brown is a prime example of wasted potential and self-sabotage. Despite his incredible talent, Brown has consistently found himself in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons. His off-field antics, such as suffering frostbitten feet due to improper cryotherapy, helmet disputes with the NFL, allegations of sexual misconduct, and frequent social media outbursts, have tarnished Brown's career. These incidents have alienated fans and teammates alike, making him one of the most disliked players in the NFL.

3. Henry Ruggs

Henry Ruggs' story is one of tragedy and irresponsibility. In 2021, Ruggs was involved in a horrific car crash while driving under the influence, resulting in the death of a 23-year-old woman and her dog. This reckless and dangerous behavior led to his immediate release from the Las Vegas Raiders and has all but ended his NFL career. Ruggs' actions were seen as the epitome of entitled millionaire behavior, causing significant public outrage and making him an easy target for hatred.

4. Kareem Hunt

Kareem Hunt's promising career took a nosedive when a video emerged in 2018 showing him assaulting a woman in a hotel. This incident led to his release from the Kansas City Chiefs, despite his impressive performance on the field. Hunt was later signed by the Cleveland Browns, but the stigma of his past actions still lingers. His attempt to rebuild his career and image has been met with skepticism and disdain from many fans, who have not forgotten his previous transgressions.

5. Matt Araiza

Matt Araiza's fall from grace was swift and severe. In 2022, he was accused of participating in the gang rape of a 17-year-old girl at an off-campus party in 2021, along with two of his SDSU teammates. Araiza has denied the allegations, and his legal team has framed the case as a money grab. The severity of the accusations and the public's reaction have left his reputation in tatters. The case highlights the ongoing issues of sexual misconduct within professional sports and has made Araiza a controversial figure.

These players have become villains in the eyes of many NFL fans for various reasons, ranging from legal troubles and irresponsible behavior to off-field scandals. Their actions have not only affected their careers but also left a lasting impact on how they are perceived by the public and the league.