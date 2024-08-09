Top 5 Most Romantically Wholesome Moments From City of Love; Paris Olympics Ft. Mondo Duplantis

The 2024 Paris Olympics have seen some of the most romantic moments lately. Athletes from several sports domains have been cherishing their love by calling it a proposal season in the French Capital. The Games have brought forth a series of heartwarming moments, with one proposal after another creating a beautiful lineup of love between the players.

From Mondo Duplantis sharing a celebratory kiss with his girlfriend after breaking the world record to Alice Finot proposing to her boyfriend, the City of Love has caught some truly heartwarming beats. Here, we'll dive into five of these romantically wholesome scenes that are sure to make you fall in love too.

Top 5 most romantically wholesome moments from the Paris Olympics

Mondo Duplantis’s celebratory kiss with his girlfriend

On Monday, August 5, pole vaulter Armand "Mondo" Duplantis won the gold medal by soaring above the chord line at 6.25m in the men’s pole vault final. He broke the world record for pole vaulting.

Shortly after this, he ran straight to his girlfriend, Desire Inglander to share a celebratory kiss with her. The duo shared a heartfelt hug, followed by a sweet kiss, creating a truly lovely and wholesome moment to witness.

Alice Finot proposing to her boyfriend

Alice Finot recently broke the European record in the women’s 3,000-meter steeplechase final with a remarkable time of 8:58.67. On Tuesday, August 6, just moments after the race, Finot dropped to one knee on the track and proposed marriage with a pin engraved with the words "Love is in Paris" to her boyfriend, Spanish triathlete Bruno Martinez Bargiela.

Advertisement

As soon as Bargiela accepted the pin, the crowd went on to cheer for the couple. Later, the French runner even revealed why she had proposed at that moment.

Finot said, as quoted by Olympics.com, “I told myself that if I ran under nine minutes, knowing that nine is my lucky number and that we’ve been together for nine years, then I would propose.”

Alev Kelter proposal

On Tuesday, August 6, Paris witnessed another romantic proposal moment by a rugby player, Alev Kelter. Kelter initially won a bronze medal in the finals with the U.S. women’s rugby sevens team.

Then, she swiftly proposed marriage to fellow Alaskan and rugby athlete Kathryn Treder, capturing the hearts of their fans. The couple even shared a joint Instagram post to let everyone know about their special moment.

Gabrielle Thomas kissing her boyfriend

Gabrielle Thomas raced to victory in the women’s 200 meters at the 2024 Olympics on Tuesday night, clinching the gold medal with a time of 21.83 seconds.

Advertisement

Shortly after her win, she ran over to hug and kiss her boyfriend, Spencer McManes, who was in the French capital to support her. Fans went wild over this heartwarming moment, celebrating the couple’s blossoming romance.

Katerina Siniakova and Tomas Machac’s kiss

Exes Katerina Siniakova and Tomas Machac, both Olympic tennis players, shared a kiss moments after their victory in the mixed doubles final.

Although they had broken up ahead of the multi-sport event after dating since 2020, their kiss still melted the hearts of their fans.

These were some of the most memorable moments Paris witnessed during the athletes' recent outings at the 2024 Olympics. Fans around the world were captivated by these heartwarming instances, flooding social media with cheerful and loving comments.

Also Read: Meet the 11 Adorable Couples Who Are Competing Together at 2024 Paris Olympics

Fans wrote beautiful comments on the athlete’s wholesome moments at the Paris Olympics

Advertisement

An Instagram account posted a video clip, showing some of the beautiful moments involving the aforementioned couple on its platform. They even captioned the video as; “This is so book coded! One plate of these romantic moments please ”

Shortly after this, fans went to share wholesome comments on the video. One fan wrote; “I am telling you guys again ...this is a proposal season in Olympics.”

Another wrote, “Is this my sign to go and settle down in Paris ?”

Lastly, a fan commented, “Im starting to think Paris Olympic management announces thay they will sponsor anyome who proposed during this season.”

Here are some other remarks:

“The emotions people are been expressing all over the world is just so wholesome”

“Paris did it magic perfectly”

“That’s the love. That’s the whole definition of simple word love”

“NOW I WILL SURELY GO TO PARIS”

Indeed, the lovely moments that these athletes shared not only created beautiful memories for them but also gave fans a perfect treat to glimpse.

Also Read: Watch: The Rock Shouts Out USA Athletes at 2024 Paris Olympics in Hysterical Video