Top 5 most streamed WWE theme songs on Spotify

WWE is the best professional wrestling company in the world. WWE has always focused on building their superstar's character. Theme songs are always been one of the biggest parts of a superstar's character.

WWE fans always love to see mega-entrances and theme songs. From Hulk Hogan to Shawn Michaels to Randy Orton, John Cena many themes are heavily loved and streamed by fans.

Most streamed theme songs of WWE

Top five most streamed WWE theme songs:

1. CM Punk - This Fire Burns (84 million)

CM Punk's entrance theme, This Fire Burns, is the most popular among the listed WWE Superstars, with 84 million views. The song captures the intensity and rebellious spirit associated with CM Punk's character. Punk used this theme during a significant portion of his WWE career, and it became iconic among fans.

2. Triple H - The Game (78 million)

Triple H's entrance theme, The Game, comes in second place with 78 million views.

The song is synonymous with Triple H's evolution as a character and his association with being The Game in WWE. Its popularity extends beyond the wrestling world, with recognition even among non-WWE fans.

3. John Cena - The Time Is Now (46 million)

John Cena's entrance theme, The Time Is Now, holds the third spot with 46 million views.

The song is closely tied to Cena's wrestling persona and became a defining element of his character. Cena's popularity both inside and outside the wrestling community contributes to the song's views.

4. Randy Orton - Voices (40 million)

Randy Orton's entrance theme, Voices, ranks fourth with 40 million views.

The song's dark and intense tone complements Orton's persona as The Viper and adds to the overall mystique of his character. Orton's long-standing career and success contribute to the popularity of his entrance theme.

5. Batista - I Walk Alone (28 million)

Batista's entrance theme, I Walk Alone, rounds out the list with 28 million views. The song reflects Batista's solitary and dominant presence in the ring, fitting well with his persona. Batista's popularity, especially during his time as a main event player in WWE, contributes to the song's views.

