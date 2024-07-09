Top 5 NCAA Prospects to Keep an Eye on For 2025 NBA Draft ft Cooper Flagg

The NBA Draft in 2024 is already history. With the qualifiers completed, the 2024 Paris Olympics basketball tournament is being prepared for with all its might. The NBA's upcoming 82-game schedule won't start until late October, which will give front offices and supporters plenty of time to get used to the new rosters.

Concurrently, the class of 2025 NBA Draft prospects is already relocating to the campus to begin preparations for the 2024–25 NCAA season. When you begin considering the 2025 NBA Draft, these are the top 5 college basketball prospects you should keep an eye on.

1. Cooper Flagg (Duke)

Against Team USA in Las Vegas, Cooper Flagg reportedly "stole the show" and used a "no fear approach." Many teams will take a chance on drafting Flagg in the 2025 NBA Draft by using a tank job. Over the next few months, gigabytes of articles will be filed. The alliteration-based motto for the upcoming year is already making the rounds, but other talents also deserve recognition. Flagg also made headlines with his Michael Jordan pick as the GOAT over LeBron James, against whom he trained against in Las Vegas.

2. Traore Nolan (Saint-Quentin)

Analysts rank Traore among the top five prospects for the upcoming draft. Despite being much shorter than his countryman Victor Wembanyama, 6-foot-3 point guard Traore averaged a double-double in his final season despite facing older players. After the past few years, it's difficult to rule out the possibility that the French will produce at least one top-five 2025 NBA Draft prospect.

3. Airious ‘Ace' Bailey (Rutgers)

Because of his proximity to home, Bailey possesses the kind of talent that can convince a high-major to visit a mid-major. The distance between Bailey's high school gym and Kennesaw State, the destination of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, is twelve miles. The head coach of Rutgers, Steve Pikiell, explained why this summer's frugal approach to Bailey's basketball development is appropriate.

4. VJ Edgecombe (Baylor)

Edgecombe is a dynamic wing that transcends physical 6-foot-6 molds. Edgecombe has extensive experience in NBA-caliber locker rooms. He assisted Buddy Hield, Deandre Ayton, and Eric Gordon in leading Team Bahamas to the brink of Olympic qualification in Paris in 2024. Edgecombe is regarded by many as a generational talent and he can prove them right.

5.Hugo Gonzalez (Real Madrid)

The MVP of the 2024 ANGT Finals is a 6-foot-6 wing with lots of potential. In Euro League action, Gonzalez averaged 17.5 points and 3.8 assists, which is a positive sign that he might play in the NBA soon. Fans will start to hear comparisons to Luka Doncic before the draft the following year. Gonzalez is talented enough to produce that caliber of tape in the upcoming year. Front desks will inquire about staying close to home versus taking an adjustment year at an American college.