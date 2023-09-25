Top 5 NFL teams with most points in a game

In Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season, the Miami Dolphins celebrated their most spectacular victory to date, masterfully led by Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. His awe-inspiring performance was against the Denver Broncos at the Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 24.

Their triumph, a stunning 70-20 blowout over the Broncos, verged on the brink of solidifying a new NFL record. As such, it beckons a reflection on some of the highest-scoring team totals in the league's long history.

5 Highest-scoring team totals in NFL history

Washington Redskins vs. New York Giants

In an iconic showdown between the Washington Redskins and the New York Giants on November 27th, 1966, the Redskins pulled off the highest-scoring game in NFL history. The high-octane game ended in a 72-41 victory for the Redskins, tallying a staggering 113 points in 16 touchdowns, 14 extra points, and a field goal.

Miami Dolphins vs. Denver Broncos

On September 24, 2023, the Miami Dolphins soundly defeated the Broncos with a score of 70-20. Under the command of Mike McDaniel, the Dolphins scored 10 touchdowns in this grandstand matchup against Sean Payton's crew.

Los Angeles Rams vs. Baltimore Colts

On October 22nd, 1950, the Los Angeles Rams triumphed over the Baltimore Colts with a score of 70-27. Stellar offensive performance facilitated their victory, accumulating 547 yards and witnessing three different quarterbacks scoring touchdown passes. This feat was part of two weeks with the Rams scoring a total of 135 points with 1,029 yards.

Los Angeles Rams vs. Detroit Lions

In another historic matchup on October 29, 1950, the Los Angeles Rams registered a win over the Detroit Lions. The game ended with a score of 65-24, one in which the Rams amassed the highest passing yards for a game in the 1950 season. This game, one of two where the Rams scored over 60 points in the 1950 season, earned them the distinction as the only team in modern NFL history to do so.

Chicago Cardinals vs. New York Bulldogs

In a classic game held on November 13th, 1949, the Chicago Cardinals beat the New York Bulldogs 65-20, the highest score for the Cardinals ever. Their impressive 32 first downs during the game were the highest in the season. This nail-biting match, attended by 9,072 cheering fans at the Polo Grounds, NY, was graced by the performances of two Hall of Famers, Charley Trippi, and Bobby Layne.

Dolphins vs. Bills Week 4 preview

In Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season, Tua Tagovailoa leads the Miami Dolphins to compete against Josh Allen's Buffalo Bills, vying for the AFC East's top spot. The Dolphins come in undefeated, boasting a 3-0 standing, tagging a 70-20 win over the Broncos to their name. In the process, they've set new records with their exceptional performances.

The Bills, although not quite as groundbreaking, are also on a hot streak. After crushing the Raiders, they stormed into Commander's territory and walked out victorious, marking their second consecutive dominant win. Their victory against the Commanders boosted their standing to an impressive 2-1.

