Top 5 non rumble matches at the Royal Rumble that WWE fans should immediately go and rewatch

WWE is gearing up to hold their inaugural big event of the year 2024, Royal Rumble 2024, on January 27th, 2024. The action-packed extravaganza will take place at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. The Royal Rumble is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated events among the five major spectacles WWE organizes annually.

Rumble is famous for its classic Royal Rumble matches, where WWE now holds separate matches for male and female superstars. As the ring fills up with 30 superstars, the match kicks off with two participants, and every 90 seconds, a new surprise entrant joins the fray.

The superstars battle it out, attempting to eliminate one another, until only one remains standing. This victorious superstar earns the opportunity to headline WrestleMania, facing off against the champion of their choosing, regardless of gender.

WWE will conduct the 37th edition of Royal Rumble this year. In this article, we will look back at some top non-Royal Rumble matches you should watch.

Top 5 non Royal Rumble 2024 matches

5. Seth Rollins vs Roman Reigns: Royal Rumble 2022: Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins are undoubtedly future Hall of Farmers. They made their main roster debut as faction partners and dominated the roster.

Seth Rollins was the one to betray The Shield after he took a brutal chair shot at the back of Roman Reigns. Both Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins managed to make their names as singles superstars and captured major titles in the company.

At Royal Rumble 2022, Rollins and Roman Reigns went head-to-head in a highly anticipated match. WWE cleverly crafted the storyline around The Shield's breakup and highlighted the fact that Roman Reigns had never emerged victorious against Seth Rollins.

Rollins, famous for his psychological tactics, made his entrance at WWE Royal Rumble 2022, accompanied by the legendary music and attire of The Shield. The match against Roman Reigns proved to be an intense battle, filled with numerous close calls and nearfalls, as Rollins aimed to mentally dismantle his opponent.

At one point Roman Reigns took a run to spear Seth Rollins and Rollins turned that spear into Pedigree.

The match ended in a very strange way after Roman Reigns put Seth Rollins in a Guillotine choke

4. Kurt Angel vs Chris Benoit: Royal Rumble 2003 - At Royal Rumble 2003, Kurt Angel and Chris Benoit went head-to-head.

Benoit was famous for his acrobatic wrestling style, which made him a fan favorite.

Meanwhile, Kurt Angel gained fame for his technical prowess in the ring and was regarded as one of the top villains of that era.

The two clashed in an epic showdown, and ultimately, Kurt Angel emerged victorious by forcing Benoit to submit.

3. John Cena vs AJ Styles: Royal Rumble 2017: John Cena is definitely one of the greatest WWE wrestlers in history. At the Royal Rumble 2017, he went head-to-head with AJ Styles in a thrilling match for the WWE Championship. Cena was determined to match Ric Flair's championship record and become only the second superstar to win the title 16 times.

In an epic showdown, AJ Styles came close to defeating Cena. In the final moments, Styles attempted a Phenomenal Forearm, but Cena swiftly caught him mid-air and countered with his signature move, the AA. He executed the move not once, but twice, securing the victory and claiming the WWE Championship for the record-breaking fourth time.

2. Triple H vs Mick Foley: Royal Rumble 2000: Mick Foley, the hardcore legend, gained fame for his intense and brutal matches. One of his greatest rivals was Triple H, who faced him in a street fight.

This particular match between Mick and Triple H is considered one of the most savage encounters in WWE history.

It was a wild ride from start to finish, with a wide array of weapons being utilized, including thumbtacks, tables, kendo sticks, and much more. In the climactic moments, Triple H delivered a devastating pedigree to Mick Foley onto a bed of thumbtacks, ultimately securing the victory.

1. Roman Reigns vs Kevin Owens: Royal Rumble 2023: At Royal Rumble 2023, Roman Reigns faced off against his long-time rival Kevin Owens.

It was a fierce battle that tested the loyalty of Sami Zayn, who used to be Kevin's friend and stable partner.

In the end, Reigns managed to reclaim his championship with the support of his Bloodline.

After the match, The Bloodline launched a brutal attack on Owens. To add insult to injury, Reigns instructed Zayn to strike the handcuffed Owens, and in a memorable moment, Zayn swung a chair at Reigns' back.

