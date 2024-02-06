Top 5 Players Including Dejounte Murray Who Can Shock Fans With Surprise Move Before 2024 NBA Trade Deadline Day

The trade deadline day is approaching fast, and the excitement and nervousness are rising among the fan bases of certain franchises.

It won’t be an overstatement to say that the three biggest decisions of this season have already been made.

James Harden joined the Los Angeles Clippers on Halloween, OG Anunoby joined the New York Knicks in late December, and Pascal Siakam joined the Indiana Pacers in mid-January.

However, the trade market is open and there are deals to be done. Every team who wants to win the title is looking to make themselves better.

Miami Heat is one of those teams. They acquired Terry Rozier from the Charlotte Hornets last week and want to add more players to their roster.

Let’s have a look at five players who are most likely to make a move before the deadline day of 8th February.

1. Dejounte Murray, Atlanta Hawks

Dejounte Murray is not having a bad season by any stretch of the imagination. He is having one of his most efficient years as a three-point shooter and is shooting over 38%. However, the partnership between Murray with Trae Young hasn’t worked out well for the Hawks as a team.

The Hawks are struggling defensively and are well below .500. In the summer of 2022, Atlanta gave up a significant amount of draft capital to acquire Murray; now, the team ought to be trying to recover some of that investment.

His four-year, $114.1 million contract extension begins in the upcoming season, and although it's a good deal, this team needs a reset. The Hawks have received offers from the LA Lakers and Utah Jazz. However, the details of the offer are not revealed for now.

2. PJ Washington, Charlotte Hornets

Will the Hornets be selective, or will they be having a full-on fire sale? Moving Rozier and Miles Bridges' expiring contract made sense, too, but things might be different with Washington.

The 25-year-old, who recently signed a very cheap restricted free-agency contract, won't likely lose much value if they keep him for the remainder of the season. The argument for trading him, however, is straightforward.

If a good potential Washington trade is available, Charlotte might as well accept the loss since it is unlikely to receive much in return for the other players it would consider moving. LA Clippers have shown interest in the player before the trade deadline as they look to win the NBA title.

3. Kyle Kuzma, Washington Wizards

Washington is in the early stages of a rebuilding process that ought to have begun many years ago. It traded its two best players last summer, but it didn't receive the kind of return teams typically receive.

To address that, it could trade Kuzma, who is currently 28 years old and in the first year of a four-year, $90 million contract whose value decreases with each passing season.

He is having a good season with the franchise and is averaging 30% from the three-point line.

The Dallas Mavericks have talked about acquiring Kuzma as they look for more support for their superstars, Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving.

However, this trade will depend on what the Mavericks can offer in return to the Wizards.

The Wizards have demanded multiple first-round picks in the trade.

LA Lakers are also keen but whether they have the necessary cards to play to get the trade over the line is in question.

4. Malcolm Brogdon, Portland Trail Blazers

31-year-old Brogdon was destined to be traded from the moment he landed in Portland. He was acquired by the Blazers in the Jrue Holiday trade.

Brogdon has helped the franchise, and his performances are good but a lot of title-chasing teams are interested in the 31-year-old.

LA Lakers and Houston Rockets want the 2023 Sixth Man of the Year and if they can offer a first-round pick to the Blazers, the front office won’t think twice about accepting the deal.

5. Bruce Brown, Toronto Raptors

Brown, who was acquired in the trade for Siakam, can fit in anywhere because he can adjust his style of play to suit the needs of the moment. He will cut, screen, roll, and space the ball if he is surrounded by players who are desperate for the ball.

He also brings his unique energy and defensive adaptability to every game. He was the backup point guard for the NBA champion team just the previous season, so he is available to lead his team's offense if necessary.

Although Brown's salary may seem high for a supporting player, some teams may view this as a benefit rather than a drawback because Indiana has previously utilized Brown's contract as leverage in exchange for a star, and that could happen once more.

Bruce Brown is linked to the LA Lakers like the majority of the players before the trade deadline. In addition to the Lakers, Sacramento Kings and New York Knicks are also in the mix for his signature.

