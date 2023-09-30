Top 5 senior players set to grace the upcoming World Cup

As the countdown for the 13th ICC Cricket ODI World Cup 2023 begins, cricket lovers worldwide are on the edge of their seats. One of the highlights of this upcoming edition is the inclusion of several seasoned players known for the rich experience they've garnered through prolonged international careers.

Despite their age, these seasoned warriors are not finished yet. Instead, they are irreplaceable assets to their respective teams. For some, this tournament could likely be their swan song on this magnificent platform.

ALSO READ: Where to watch warm-up games of Cricket World Cup 2023? Streaming time, schedule, and other details

Here are the top 5 oldest players in this World Cup

1. Wesley Barresi (Netherlands)

Ageing 39 years and 149 days, Wesley Barresi is the oldest contributor to the upcoming ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. This veteran Dutch batsman offers more than a decade's worth of expertise and skill, expected to play a crucial role for the Netherlands on the approaching global stage.

Since making his international debut in 2010, Barresi has represented the Netherlands in 45 ODIs. Barresi's prolonged run in the game stands as proof of his unwavering passion and commitment to cricket.

2. Mohammad Nabi (Afghanistan)

Mohammad Nabi Eisakhil, born on January 1, 1985, in Logar, Afghanistan, will be 38 years and 271 days old as of September 30, 2023. An effective all-rounder, Nabi is a powerful middle-order batsman with the ability to deliver flighted off-spin. Besides, he showcases an attacking style of play. Having played in England and Pakistan's club and domestic cricket along with other countries, Nabi's international performances have been widely recognized.

With seven half-centuries to his name, including a top score of 77 against the United Arab Emirates, Nabi maintains a sturdy overall batting average of 22.09 and a bowling average of 28.68 in ODIs.

3. Mahmudullah (Afghanistan)

Born on February 4, 1986, Mahmudullah is 37 years old. This Afghan cricketer boasts an impressive ODI record, having participated in 50 matches and notched up 1,238 runs with an average of 29.47. In his 32 T20I appearances, he has accumulated 406 runs with an average run rate of 20.30.

During the 2022 Afghanistan tour of Bangladesh, Mahmudullah played three ODIs where he managed to score 43 runs at an average of 14.33. In his ODI career, he has grasped 47 wickets with an average bowling rate of 44.02, while in T20Is, he has claimed 17 wickets at an average of 28.94. A dynamic middle-order batsman and competent part-time bowler, Mahmudullah is a reliable asset for the Afghan team.

4. Ravichandran Ashwin (India)

Advertisement

Born on September 17, 1986, Ravichandran Ashwin is also 37 years old. The Indian spinner has extensive experience of two World Cups under his belt - the 2011 ODI World Cup and the 2016 T20 World Cup. In the latter tournament, he claimed four wickets from five games, maintaining an economy rate of 7.6.

Despite not having extraordinary figures in World Cup matches, Ashwin has proven himself to be a force on home turf with 69 wickets in 44 ODIs. Though his overall World Cup performance is decent, his knowledge and exceptional record in the Indian conditions make him a crucial player for the Indian World Cup squad.

5. David Warner (Australia)

David Warner was born on October 27, 1986, in Paddington, New South Wales, Australia. He is 36 years old. Known as one of the world's top-performing all-format openers, Warner has played in 150 ODIs and scored 6397 runs at an average of 45.41 with an impressive strike rate of 95.54.

Warner made significant leadership contributions, including being vice-captain to Steven Smith in the Test and ODI teams in 2015, and successfully led the limited-overs teams during Smith's breaks. His commendable performance in the 2015 World Cup saw him rank as Australia's second-highest run-scorer with 345 runs in 8 games. Apart from winning Australia's ODI Player of the Year and the distinguished AB Medal at the 2017 Allan Border Awards, Warner was also named Player of the series in the match against England. With such an enviable record, David Warner's contribution to ODIs is indeed profound and impactful.

ALSO READ: Farewell to World Cup: Virat Kohli to Kane Williamson; Top 5 players of 2023 who mark their last stand