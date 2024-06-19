Top 5 Spanish Grand Prix Moments You Don’t Want To Miss

The Spanish Grand Prix has hosted some of the most thrilling races in Formula 1 history. There are suspicions that the race this weekend will be the last one held at the historic site, at least for a while, as the Dutch Grand Prix is expected to take its place.

One of the oldest events in the world still held today, the Spanish Grand Prix has a rich history dating back to the First World War. In 1927, it made its World Manufacturers' Championship debut. The following year, 1935, it was part of the European Championship, just before racing was suspended due to the Spanish Civil War.

With the exception of 1982–1985, the competition was successfully brought back to life in 1967 and has been a regular feature of the Formula One World Championship since 1968. Since then, the track has seen some exceptional racing and achievements.

2016: Max Verstappen's stunning debut victory

A shocking driver change at Red Bull in 2016 saw teenager Max Verstappen promoted to the main squad and Daniil Kvyat demoted to Toro Rosso. The decision was immediately profitable. After Mercedes teammates Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg collided on the first lap of the race, Verstappen took advantage of the situation.

At barely 18 years and 227 days old, Verstappen became the youngest winner in Formula One history due to his excellent driving. This surprising victory demonstrated Verstappen's extraordinary talent and laid the groundwork for the three-time world champion that we now know.

2016: Nico Rosberg and Lewis Hamilton collide

The stunning collision between Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg, teammates at Mercedes, at the 2016 Spanish Grand Prix is another memorable moment. Hamilton suddenly passed Rosberg on the first lap as Rosberg was running in the wrong engine mode. This caused a collision that eliminated both drivers from the race and sparked a long-standing divide within the Mercedes camp.

The event brought to light the fierce rivalry between the two once-'best friends' drivers and presented Mercedes CEO Toto Wolff with a difficult situation. Not only did the collision alter the course of that season, but it also fueled the already smoldering rivalry between these two young racers.

1996: Michael Schumacher's first Ferrari win

Although Michael Schumacher joined Ferrari in 1996 with great anticipation, he began the season at a competitive disadvantage against Williams, one of the team's rivals. However, Schumacher gave a masterclass in wet weather driving at the Spanish Grand Prix.

Despite the harsh conditions and a car that was initially hard to drive, "The Rain King" won the race, displaying his amazing skill and adaptability. Not only was this triumph in the downpour his first for Ferrari, but it also marked the start of the legendary collaboration between the team and Schumacher.

1991: Ayrton Senna vs. Nigel Mansell duel

One of the most memorable moments of the 1991 Spanish Grand Prix was a furious positional battle between Ayrton Senna and Nigel Mansell. Mansell performed a spectacular maneuver in wet conditions to pass Senna down the main straight, with sparks flying and vapor trails trailing from their vehicles.

The early race struggle for second place was a perfect example of both drivers' fierce rivalry and competence. Fans of Formula One will always remember this tremendous visual extravaganza as a high point in the history of the sport.

1986: Ayrton Senna's narrow victory

The 1986 Spanish Grand Prix featured one of the closest finishes in Formula 1 history. Nigel Mansell's Williams team mounted a late challenge, but Ayrton Senna, driving for Lotus, held out and won by a mere 0.014 seconds. Senna's outstanding defensive driving in the race's last miles proved essential to his victory.

Senna's tenacity and talent ensured he crossed the line first in an exciting photo finish, even though Mansell had fresher tyres following a late pit stop. This race is renowned not only for its thrilling finish but also for demonstrating Senna's extraordinary racing ability.

The stage is set for this weekend’s Spanish Grand Prix as it marks the start of the first triple-header of the season. With the championship battle heating up between Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc, and Lando Norris, fans are in for an exciting weekend.

