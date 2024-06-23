Top 5 Spookiest Wrestlers In WWE History 

The larger-than-life personas in professional wrestling contribute to making it one of the best forms of live theatrical entertainment. While beloved babyfaces and loathed heels make storylines incredible, the spooky gimmicks equally play pivotal roles in keeping fans invested each week.

Over the past five decades, especially after WWE went to national television, the company started introducing more bone-chilling gimmicks, ranging from the creepy clown, voodoo practitioner, and vampire to the worm-eater.

Take a look at some of the spookiest gimmicks in WWE history.

Gangrel

Seeing his potential and success with a vampire gimmick in the mid-'90s in other promotions, WWE added Gangrel to the star-studded Attitude Era roster in 1998, giving him the vampire persona. He had a flashy entrance, walking out of a ring of fire and drinking blood from a goblet.

The Brood, led by Gangrel, turned out to be one of the popular factions of the late 1990s. He was one of the rare instances of a successful vampire gimmick in professional wrestling.



Papa Shango

Charles Wright, better known as The Godfather, played a spooky gimmick named Papa Shango in the early 1990s. As a voodoo practitioner, he was powerful enough to control the lights of an arena. When Papa Shango cursed his opponents, they ended up throwing up in the ring.

Shango once received a WWE World Heavyweight Championship opportunity, facing Bret Hart. While the gimmick didn't continue for more than a year, his ability to cast spells on his opponents made him a nightmare and one of the most terrifying characters in WWE history.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 5 Greatest Women's Champions In WWE History

Boogeyman

Painting his face black and red, the Boogeyman brought a huge alarm clock and ate live worms in the ring. He was an unpredictable character, and the majority of his opponents were creeped out by his actions.

Although he never won a title, Boogeyman cast a shadow of fear in the hearts of audiences. Eating Jillian Hall's large mole was one of the most sickening things he did on live TV.



Bray Wyatt

Unfortunately, Bray Wyatt passed away, but his legacy lives on. Being a creative genius, Wyatt took the spookiness of his character to another level. He portrayed different versions of himself and introduced new elements through his characters.

Whether playing the Eater of the World or the masked demon The Fiend, he had always been innovative. Today, he has left a perennial legacy through Uncle Howdy's new faction, Wyatt Sicks , which is named after the former WWE Champion.

Advertisement



The Undertaker

The Undertaker would be the most relevant name while listing the spookiest characters in WWE history. In three decades of an impressive and lengthy career, The Deadman dug holes and buried the souls of his opponents, producing some of the greatest rivalries of all time.

Each version of The Undertaker, whether the Lord of Darkness, Ministry of Darkness, American Badass, or The Deadman, struck fear in the hearts of the WWE fans. With the spooky gimmick, he elevated another petrifying character Kane, who was introduced in WWE as The Undertaker's half-brother.

ALSO READ: 5 Most Bizzare Gimmicks In WCW That Left Fans Confused





