Top 5 WWE Bray Wyatt MUST SEE matches

Bray Wyatt was one of the best professional wrestlers to ever step inside the squared circle. The Eater of Worlds had not only impressed fans with his impressive in-ring skills but also made a significant impact among fans with his creative storytelling.

This year in August The leader of The Wyatt family passed away leaving his great legacy behind.

1. Bray Wyatt vs. Daniel Bryan - Royal Rumble 2014

Daniel Bryan was Bray Wyatt's one of the greatest opponents. Inarguably this can be also considered one of the best matches of the Royal Rumble, the duo put their best for 22 minutes. Wyatt put the end to this matchup with Sister Abigail into the barricade, then one more on the mat inside the ring.

That was enough to put Bryan down for three counts which led to The victory of Eater of the

2. The Wyatt Family vs.The Shield - Elimination Chamber 2014

Bray Wyatt debuted in the summer of 2013. Alongside his on-screen brothers and faction members Luke Harper and Erick Rowan, they were one of the most feared factions of WWE at that time.

WWE Fans wanted someone to step up in front of these giants. Who has the caliber to face them and the only name that always pops out of every WWE fan is The Shield

The time came when both trio were all set to fight at the Elimination Chamber. In a 23 minutes of high-paced matchup Deam Ambrose and Harper took each other out. Seth Rollins got choked and slammed by family earlier in the match which put him out of the picture. Later with the help of White Sheep the leader of the Wyatt Family took out The Big Dog with sister Abigail and the victory this match to date is considered the greatest six-man tag match.

3. The Fiend Bray Wyatt vs. Finn Balor - Summer Slam 2019

This match Wyatt is not only remembered because of wrestling sequences but also for the debut of another alter ego of Eaters of the World, “The Fiend “It was considered the final form of the Three-time champion's demonic character.

During the whole match, The Fiend was playing mind games with The Prince during the ending sequence of the match. Balor tried to make his comeback by planting his finisher but was caught in the air in a mandible claw and passed out and Fiend took the victory.

4. John Cena vs. Bray Wyatt - WrestleMania 36 2020

During the pandemic, It was very hard to entertain fans and deliver the product to fans with its full potential. But Bray being one of the most creative minds in the game had one of the most unique matches in WWE ever. The Firefly funhouse match is considered the 1st “Cinematic match “ of WWE. During the match at every different sequence of the match, both superstars were fighting with each other's alter egos but in the end, The Fiend stood tall.

5. LA Knight vs. Bray Wyatt - Royal Rumble 2023

Bray Wyatt made his return at Extreme Rules 2022. He made his official in-ring return at Royal Rumble 2023 Against The Mega Star LA Knight. He wrestled Megastar with his special stipulation match called Pitch Black Match. Wyatt showed his other demons including a high jump on LA Knight from the top on ringside which was the final moment of the match. and this match was the last match we ever saw of the legendary Bray Wyatt.