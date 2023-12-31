Top 5 WWE Royal Rumble returns of all time; from John Cena to AJ Styles

WWE is set to host WWE’s next pay-per-view WWE Royal Rumble 2024. Royal Rumble is one of the four major pay-per-views of WWE annually. WWE will host their 37th annual Royal Rumble event this year.

The event features two main traditional Royal Rumble matches, one for male superstars and one for women superstars, where 30 superstars enter every 90 seconds and superstars try to eliminate the WWE superstar from the ring. The last survivor will win the match and will get a chance to main-event WrestleMania against the choice of their champion.

Last year, The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes made his comeback to the WWE Royal Rumble traditional match in 2023 and won the Royal Rumble match and main-event WrestleMania 39 against Roman Reigns.

The Royal Rumble pay-per-view is best known for the surprise entries from WWE legends to injured WWE superstars. In the meantime, the promotion offers few participants in advance to generate excitement in the audience.

ALSO READ: WWE Royal Rumble 2024 spoiler: Potential plans for Roman Reigns and other matches revealed

Top 5 returns at WWE Royal Rumble of all time

5. AJ Styles: The Phenomenal One AJ Styles is one of the best professional wrestlers of all time. He has managed to capture world championships all around the world from NJPW to TNA. Styles is best known for his professional wrestling style.

Advertisement

He signed multiple-year deals with the WWE in 2016. Styles made his WWE debut at the WWE Royal Rumble 2016 as a surprise entrant and got tremendous support and reaction from WWE fans. He later captured the WWE championship in WWE and feuded with multiple big names John Cena, Undertaker, Seth Rollins, and many more.

4. Triple H: The Cerebral Assassin Triple H, had a very successful career in WWE. He managed to capture WWE champions 14 times in his whole career. Triple H made his comeback to WWE after a career-threatening injury in 2002, as the 22nd entrant at Royal Rumble 2002.

3. Rey Mysterio: The master of 619, Rey Mysterio is one of the most extraordinary performers. He had a massive fan following amongst the younger audience. He also promoted the Lucha Libra culture.

Mysterio made his WWE return at Royal Rumble 2018, as a surprise entrant at number 27. His performance at Rumble was a spectacle as always. He lasted for a long in the match but didn’t win the matchup.

2. Edge: The Rated R superstar Edge is one of the best heels in professional wrestling. He has delivered multiple five-star feuds with multiple superstars from John Cena, Undertaker, Triple H, and many more.

Edge sustained a brutal career-threatening neck injury in 2010. He then made his surprising return at Royal Rumble 2010, in the number 29th spot and he won the Royal Rumble 2010. And, Edge announced his retirement in 2011.

Edge later made his return at Royal Rumble at 2020’s Royal Rumble and shocked the WWE universe.

1. John Cena: Mr.Hustle.Loyalty.Respect, John Cena made his return back to WWE after a shoulder injury in 2008, at Royal Rumble 2008. John Cena entered as the number 30th and won the Rumble match after eliminating Umaga and Triple H.

John Cena is undoubtedly one of the best WWE superstars of all time. He has managed to capture the WWE championship 16 times in his career and has delivered multiple feuds with multiple WWE superstars, from Randy Orton, CM Punk, Brock Lesnar, and many more.

ALSO READ: WWE Royal Rumble 2024: Early match card predictions, possible Rumble winners, and more