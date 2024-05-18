Top 5 WWE World Championship Designs Ranging From Winged Eagle Belt To Spinner Title

Fans have always found the design of WWE title belts to be fascinating. While some title belts have failed to impress the fans—such as the eco-friendly WWE belt debuted by Daniel Bryan or the WWE Universal Championship design—others have been well welcomed. Here. So here are top 5 WWE Championship designs, ranging from the Winged Eagle Belt to the spinner title by John Cena.

5. The Undisputed WWE Title: (Years Active: 2002-2005)



The Undisputed Title Belt goes down as one of the most popular title belts from the WWE. It’s sleek and stands out due to the size of the belt, which is what should happen for a world champion. Wrestlers like The Rock, Brock Lesnar, and Eddie Guerrero made it more memorable.

The belt was designed by New York-based tattoo artist Keith Ciaramello. Taking inspiration from the WCW title, the design included a name plate, and like the previous two designs, it had an eagle atop the globe.



4. The Big Logo Belt (Years active: 2013-2014)

This was the championship belt introduced by The Rock in 2013. The Great One had beaten CM Punk for the WWE Championship at Royal Rumble, and then the belt he was carrying was John Cena’s spinner belt. So, The Rock unveiled a new title belt on Monday Night RAW.

This version of the belt was special because the side plates allowed the winners to customize them as per their own choice, which gave them a personal attachment to the belt.

The title is said to have been partially designed by Orange County Choppers of American Chopper fame, as well as known belt maker Dave Mililcan. However, this belt was retired after Randy Orton unified the WWE Championship and the World Heavyweight Championship.

3. World Heavyweight Championship belt (2001-2014)

This is another memorable belt from the WWE, which had an amazing tenure of nearly 13 years. Booker T was the first title holder of this belt, and since then numerous wrestlers like Triple H, Shawn Michales, Jeff Hardy, John Cena, and Batista have won it. This belt also turned out to be a massive success because of its intricate design and classic detail.

2. The Spinner Title By John Cena (2005–2013)

For the kids, this has been the most popular WWE championship ever. The spinning WWE logo in the middle immediately not only connected with the fans but also resonated with John Cena’s personality. It saw a run of eight years and was primarily dominated by John Cena and wrestlers like Randy Orton, Rob Van Dam, Triple H, CM Punk, and The Rock.

1. The Winged Eagle Title Belt (1988–1998)

The Winged Eagle Title Belt, introduced by Hulk Hogan in 1988, is the best WWE Championship belt introduced by the WWE. It gained more fame in the later years, and wrestlers like Bret Hart, Randy Savage, and The Ultimate Warrior represented it. While the WWE Championships might have undergone a through massive change, the Winged Eagle Title Belt will always remain at the top.