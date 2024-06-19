Top 5 Youngest Coaches to Win NBA Championship

As the Boston Celtics clinched their 18th NBA ring, coach Joe Mazzulla became one of the top youngest coaches to win the NBA Championship. The list that goes on has the names of the basketball's greatest.

As the winning atmosphere continues to surround the Celtics, let's delve into the list of the top 5 youngest coaches to win the NBA Championship.

#5. Alex Hannum

In 1958, Alex Hannum made history as the fifth youngest coach to win an NBA championship at the age of 35. Leading the St. Louis Hawks to victory, Hannum's coaching prowess was evident as his team triumphed over the formidable Boston Celtics.

Under Hannum's guidance and powered by the exceptional scoring of Bob Pettit, the Hawks secured the title in a hard-fought series. The 1957-58 championship-winning team, led by coach Hannum and star player Bob Pettit, showcased an impressive lineup featuring Hall of Famers such as Pettit, Cliff Hagan, Ed Macauley, and Slater Martin.

Notably, Pettit's stellar performance throughout the season and especially during the championship series, where he averaged an astounding 29.3 points and 17.0 rebounds, was instrumental in securing the victory for the Hawks. With Hannum's strategic coaching and Pettit's dominant play, the St. Louis Hawks stood tall at their place in NBA history as champions.

#4. Bill Russell

Bill Russell secured his place in NBA history as the fourth youngest coach to secure an NBA Championship, achieving this milestone at the age of 34 in 1968 when he led the Boston Celtics to victory as a player-coach. Prior to his coaching success, Russell had already amassed an impressive 11 NBA titles as a player with the Celtics to go on one of the greats in Boston history.

Advertisement

His transition to a coaching role was seamless, resulting in two more NBA championships, with the first triumph coming in a memorable 4-2 series win against the Los Angeles Lakers. Russell's dual role as a player-coach not only solidified his legacy as an NBA legend but also placed him in esteemed company alongside Buddy Jeannette as one of only two player-coaches to have claimed an NBA title.

His enduring impact on the sport was recognized with his induction into the Hall of Fame in 1975, leaving a lasting legacy that transcends generations even after his passing in 2022 at the age of 88.

The recent success of a 35-year-old head coach, Mazzulla, leading the Boston Celtics to their record 18th championship adds to the rich tapestry of youthful coaching triumphs in NBA history.

Mazzulla's remarkable achievement places him as the fifth-youngest head coach to clinch an NBA title since the league's inception, marking a significant milestone in his coaching career despite his limited prior head coaching experience at the NCAA Division II level.

Advertisement

Following in the footsteps of legendary coaches like Bill Russell, Mazzulla's swift ascension to championship glory serves as a testament to his coaching acumen and ability to guide his team to success on the NBA's grandest stage.

#3. George Senesky

George Senesky, a standout basketball player turned successful coach, made history by becoming the third youngest coach to win an NBA championship. Known for his contributions as a player and coach for the Philadelphia Warriors, Senesky's impact on the team was significant.

After a successful playing career where he showcased his skills as a high-scoring forward and guard, Senesky transitioned into coaching the Warriors. In the 1955-56 season, he led a talented roster including stars like Paul Arizin and Neil Johnston to secure the championship victory over the Fort Wayne Pistons. Senesky's coaching style was characterized by explosive and entertaining gameplay.

#2. John Kundla

John Kundla cemented his place in basketball history by becoming the second youngest coach to capture an NBA championship, achieving this milestone at 32 years old when he led the Minneapolis Lakers to victory over the Washington Capitols with a 4-2 series win in 1949. Remarkably, Kundla had only been coaching for three years when he secured the first of his five NBA championships with the Lakers, establishing himself as a pivotal force in the glamorous era of 1950s basketball.

Advertisement

His impressive coaching tenure in Minneapolis resulted in a record of 423–302 over 11 years before he transitioned to the University of Minnesota for the next part of his coaching career. In recognition of his exceptional impact on the sport, Kundla was named one of the 10 greatest coaches in NBA history during the league's 50th anniversary in 1996.

His legacy endured as he lived a long and illustrious life, passing away at the age of 101 in July 2017 after leaving an indelible mark on the basketball world.

#1. Buddy Jeannette

Buddy Jeannette made NBA history as the youngest head coach to win a championship, achieving this feat at just 30 years old during the 1948 BAA Finals with the Baltimore Bullets. In his first season as a player-coach, he led the Bullets to victory over the Philadelphia Warriors, with Jeannette also ranking as the team's fourth top scorer with an average of 8.8 points per game.

https://twitter.com/grisingTRS/status/1260253360973742080





Recognized as one of the best backcourt players of his era and a pioneer in basketball, Jeannette's coaching prowess was evident as he secured a championship in the early stages of professional basketball. This accomplishment strengthened his legacy as a remarkable figure in the sport, setting a precedent for other young coaches, such as John Kundla, who also found success in the burgeoning NBA.

Advertisement

Also Read: ‘You Are NOT Steph Curry’: Fans Roast Jayson Tatum After Celtics Star Responds to Haters Post 2024 NBA Title Win