Top 6 lowest scores in ODI cricket: Pakistan soars to 6th while India ranks 60th

England acquired the top three positions in the list of highest scores made by a team in the history of ODI. Well, most of the time, we talk about the highest runs, the highest scores, the highest wickets, etc. But today is different.

Today we are going to talk about the top six lowest scores in ODI history.

An interesting thing about this list is that while Pakistan ranks in the 6th position, India ranks in the 60th position. It's just that the ‘figures’ are interesting - ‘6’, ‘60’. Moving on, let's have a detailed look at the rankings. Here we go!

Disclaimer: All the information such as runs, year of match, scores, rankings, etc., presented below are referenced from ESPNCricInfo.

#1 Zimbabwe

The top position in the list of lowest scores made by a team in ODIs is acquired by Zimbabwe. Zimbabwe made scores of 35 runs against Sri Lanka, on 25th April 2004 at the Harare Sports Club, Harare. Sri Lanka won that match by 9 wickets and 244 balls remaining. It took Zimbabwe 18 overs to make the 35 runs.

#2 U.S.A

In the second position comes the U.S.A. with a score of 35 runs, which the team made in 12 overs. The U.S.A. made these runs against Nepal on February 12 in the year 2020. The match between the two teams was played at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur. Nepal won that match by 8 wickets and 268 balls remaining.

#3 Canada

Canada comes in the third position with a collected score of 36 runs that the team made against Sri Lanka. The match took place at the Boland Bank Park, Paarl on February 19, 2003. Sri Lanka was the winner of that match, who won it by 9 wickets and 272 remaining balls.

#4 Zimbabwe

To our surprise, Zimbabwe acquired the first and fourth position in the top 6 lowest scores in the history of ODI. Zimbabwe made 38 runs against Sri Lanka, placing them in fourth position, in addition to the first one. The game was played on December 8, 2001, at the Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo. Sri Lanka won this match by 8 wickets and 274 remaining wickets.

#5 Sri Lanka

In the fifth position, we have Sri Lanka, who have the lowest scores of 43 runs. The team made these runs against South Africa on January 11, 2001. It took Sri Lanka 20 overs to create these runs with a run rate of 2.13. This Sri Lanka vs. South Africa match was played at Boland Park, Paarl, and South Africa won by 258 runs.

Advertisement

#6 Pakistan

Last but not least we have Pakistan, acquiring the sixth position with 43 runs. Pakistan made this score against West Indies on January 11, 2012. It took Pakistan 19 overs and 5 balls to put up these runs on the scoreboard. The match was played at the Sahara Park or Newlands, Cape Town. West Indies won this match by 7 wickets and 225 balls remaining.

Also Read: WATCH: Umpire uses John Cena’s ‘You can’t see me’ gesture to turn down Imran Tahir’s appeal

Advertisement

With the World Cup 2023 just as close as two weeks, what are the chances that Pakistan is going to get into the finals and win the trophy? The key players like Naseem Shah are out of the squad, along with other players. So that could be a factor of hindrance. What do you think about it?