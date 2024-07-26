Top 7 Highest Paid Athletes at 2024 Paris Olympics ft LeBron James

Paris is buzzing with excitement as the 2024 Olympics kick off, welcoming the world's finest athletes. For the next two weeks, top runners, swimmers, basketball players, soccer stars, gymnasts, and other elite competitors will battle it out for the coveted gold medals.

While there are no monetary incentives or prizes at the Olympics, the medals, the memories, and the glory are going to be priceless. Olympians also gain a massive platform, which can lead to lucrative endorsement deals if they shine in their events.

Despite the lack of a direct cash prize, many athletes at these games are already quite wealthy. For instance, LeBron James is going to be the first self-made billionaire to compete in the Summer Olympics. But who else among the competitors stands out in terms of earnings in sports like basketball, tennis, and golf? Let's dive into the details.

Jon Rahm - $218 million

The two-time major winner will represent Spain in Paris this summer and is the highest-paid Olympian heading to the French capital. His move to the LIV Golf tour reportedly came with an estimated $175 million upfront payment.

LeBron James - $128.2 million

Leading the USA Basketball team, LeBron is the highest-paid basketball player today. "He is also said to be a self-made billionaire following his various endorsements," making him the only billionaire at the 2024 Olympics.

Giannis Antetokounmpo - $111 million

The Greek Freak is making his Olympic debut for his homeland. Besides his substantial NBA salary, he has a lucrative deal with Nike for his 'Freak' range.

Stephen Curry - $102 million

One of the greatest three-point shooters in basketball history, the 36-year-old, known as 'Chef Curry', earns around $102 million according to Forbes.

Kevin Durant - $93.3 million

'The Slim Reaper' has been dealing with some injuries before his appearance for Team USA at the Olympics. Another big-name basketball star, he earns close to $100 million a year from his salary and various endorsements.

Rory McIlroy - $80.1 million

The Northern Irish golfer heads to the Olympics as the second richest golfer, with earnings of $80.1 million according to Forbes.

Scottie Scheffler - $59.2 million

The American golfer from New Jersey makes the top 10 list with a combined salary, winnings, and off-field income totaling almost $60 million in 2024.

Special mention: the women at the Olympics

Among female athletes, tennis players lead in terms of earnings. Poland’s Iga Świątek, a five-time Grand Slam champion and the world’s No. 1 singles player at just 23 years old, ranks ninth in the all-time WTA prize money rankings and has endorsements from Rolex, Porsche, Visa, and On shoes and apparel.

Since winning her first Grand Slam at last year’s U.S. Open, world No. 2 Coco Gauff has added sponsorships from Ray-Ban and hair care brand Carol’s Daughter to an already robust portfolio.

And 26-year-old Naomi Osaka, who will represent Japan at the Games, hopes to reestablish her game on the court and reclaim her crown as the highest-paid female athlete in the world, a title she held for three straight years from 2020 to 2022.

Nelly Korda has dominated the LPGA Tour this season, earning more than $3 million in prize money so far in 2024 and winning five consecutive tournaments at one point. The 25-year-old American is already golf’s top pitchwoman, with sponsors including Delta Air Lines, Goldman Sachs, and T-Mobile.