Top 7 NBA Players With Most Championship Rings Ft Michael Jordan and More

With another NBA Finals in progress, the league has seen some of the greatest players winning the championship rings repeatedly. Lifting the Larry O'Brien Trophy is the dream of every NBA player and some of them got the chance to do so quite often.

But who are these players and how many victories do they have under their belt? Let us look into the list of champions who were able to clinch the most victories in the NBA Finals.

Top 7 NBA players with the most championship rings

1. Bill Russell - 11

William Felton Russell or Bill Russell stands as a shining example of a successful NBA career. He was the centerpiece for the Boston Celtic in the 1950s and 1960s.

Having won 11 NBA championships for himself and the team, the American professional basketball player is considered one of the greatest basketball players of all time.

2. Sam Jones - 10

Sam Jones was the second player to have the most NBA Championship under his belt. He was a key contributor alongside Russell for the Boston Celtics.

While he played 13 seasons for them, he clinched 10 victories for the team while also earning a reputation as one of the greatest shooting guards of his era.

3. John Havlicek - 8

John Havlicek has 8 NBA rings to his credit which he was successful in winning during his time with the Celtics in two different eras.

Havlicek first emerged victorious six times between 1962 and 1969. Then, he won the remaining two rings in the 1973-74 and 1975–76 seasons.

It is significant to note that Havlicek shares the third-most NBA Championship winner position with other excellent players including Tom Heinsohn, K.C. Jones, and Tom Sanders.

4. Robert Horry - 7

Next on the list is Robert Horry who has the honor of winning the NBA Finals seven times. Horry played for different teams and in this journey, he went on to win fruitful rewards.

He has played for the Houston Rockets, Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Lakers, and San Antonio Spurs. He shares the No.4 position with players such as Jim Loscutoff, and Frank Ramsey.

5. Michael Jordan - 6

Michael Jordan has triumphed in six NBA Championships. He has reached the Finals six times and during all these times, he returned home wearing the rings.

However, he is not the only one to have six victories. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Scottie Pippen, and Bob Cousy have also won the championship six times respectively.

6. Magic Johnson - 5

Magic Johnson is another talented basketball player who had the privilege to win five times during the 1980s. All of his victories came with the Los Angeles Lakers.

He shares the position with a pool of other talented players including Kobe Bryant, Steve Kerr, and Tim Duncan.

7. Stephen Curry - 4

Stephen Curry has won four championships to date. The Golden State Warriors player was able to do that during the 2014-15, 2016-17, 2017-18, and 2021-22.

Additionally, LeBron James, Shaquille O'Neal, and Draymond Green are among the other players to join this feat.

These talented players not only emerged victorious in multiple championships and made names for themselves but also took the game of the NBA to the next level.

They have inspired generations as many athletes look up to them and wish to emulate their feat.

